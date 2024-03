Check out IPL 2024 schedule!

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Cricket will be the flavour of the season again as IPL 2024 kicks off on March 22.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off the 17th season of the Indian Premier League when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22.

Interestingly, because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the two first weeks of IPL from March 22 to April 7.



During the two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.



The IPL 2024 schedule: