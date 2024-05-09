News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS

PIX: Classic Kohli, Patidar power RCB to 241/7 vs PBKS

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 09, 2024 22:18 IST
IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played in Dharamsala on Thursday

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

A classic 47-ball 92 by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's breezy fifty powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 241/7 against Punjab Kings in a rain-interrupted IPL match in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The butterfingered Punjab fielders were guilty of dropping catches as Kohli and Patidar capitalised on the reprieves to put on 72 off 32 balls after they were invited to bat.

Kohli, who was dropped on 0 and 10, made PBKS pay as he timed the ball nicely, used his feet and wrists to bring up his sixth IPL fifty this season.

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar, who was also given two lives, provided the early momentum as he slammed six maximums and three fours during his 23-ball 55.

Kohli and Cameron Green (46 off 27 balls) continued the onslaught, adding 92 runs off 46 balls to take RCB across the 200-mark.

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

Green hit five fours and a six before being caught in the final ball of the innings as RCB scored 77 in last five overs.

Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/36) picked up two wickets in the powerplay on his IPL debut but his figures could have been much better had the fielders not dropped three catches off his bowling.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma puts down Virat Kohli's catch off the bowling of Vidhwath Kaverappa. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli was dropped in the third ball but Kaverappa dismissed Faf du Plessis (9) in his second over to give Punjab the first breakthrough. The IPL debutant could have had Kohli again had Rilee Rossouw held on to a screamer.

PBKS, however, couldn't create pressure as Sam Curran (1/50) conceded 16 runs, which included two fours and a six, with Will Jacks doing the maximum damage.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli smashed Kaverappa for a six over long-off, but the bowler removed Jacks at the other end, with Harshal Patel (3/38) taking the catch for his second wicket.

Patel, however, dropped Patidar and then conceded three boundaries while bowling as RCB scored 56 in the powerplay.

It started raining sixes thereafter as Kohli and Patidar slammed a maximum each to spoil Kaverappa's bowling figures.

Rain

IMAGE: Groundstaff bring on the covers as rain stops play. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar then creamed spinner Rahul Chahar for three mighty maximums before depositing Arshdeep and Sam Curran for two more sixes, the last one bringing up his fifty in 21 balls.

With Patidar on fire, RCB crossed 100 in the ninth overs. The Punjab skipper, however, got rid off Patidar in the 10th over with Jonny Bairstow holding on to an edge as RCB reached 119/3.

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Rain briefly interrupted play as the spin duo of Liam Livingstone and Chahar bowled tidy overs after resumption. Kohli completed his fifty in 32 balls and hit Livingstone for two fours.

Green brought up the 150 with a four off Patel. Kohli then went berserk as he slog swept Livingstone for a six, while Curran was deposited over mid-wicket for a 94-metre maximum. He sent one over long-on for another maximum.

Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Vidwath Kaverappa celebrates after dismissing Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik (18) then helped RCB move past 240.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
