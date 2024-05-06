IPL PIX: Hardik, Chawla restrict Sunrisers to 173

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya regained his form with the ball, while veteran spinner Piyush Chawla bagged three wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad for a below-par 173/8 in their IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on Monday.

Pandya found rhythm and momentum to return 3/31 in four overs, while Chawla claimed 3/33 as the duo produced an impactful performance to dismantle the SRH batting line-up in the middle overs.



SRH skipper Pat Cummins staged a late rescue act as he slammed a quickfire 17-ball 35, hitting two sixes and as many fours to take SRH past the 150-run mark.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' players celebrates after Piyush Chawla dismissed Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

In complete contrast to last time these teams met earlier in this IPL when SRH hammered 277/3, their usually free-flowing batters struggled for momentum and lack of initiative meant they could never really trouble the Mumbai bowlers.



The Powerplay had yielded 56 runs for the visitors without any damage but lack of initiative and regular fall of wickets stemmed the flow of runs.



Leg-spinner Chawla made the biggest impact with key wickets of Travis Head (48) and Heinrich Klaasen (2) to put Mumbai Indians in complete control.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Head, who rode his luck throughout his stay in the middle, could not make the most of it. With two inside edges for boundaries at the start, SRH's premier batter appeared to be struggling for timing and rhythm.



In the fourth over, Head (24) made room to smack MI debutant Ankush Kamboj and lost his off-stump in the process but that was when he got his first lifeline as the bowler was found to have overstepped. Head got another life when Nuwan Thushara spilled a regulation chance at thirdman when the opener was on 44 in the eighth over, but by then, SRH's decline had already begun.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins bats. Photograph: BCCI

Bumrah had got Abhishek Sharma (11 off 16 balls) caught behind and Mayank Agarwal (5) had become the Kamboj's first victim.



Nitish Kumar Reddy (20) was bounced out by Pandya, who also snaffled the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed (10) later on to mark a complete flop show with the bat for SRH.