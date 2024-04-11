PIX: Bumrah takes five wkts but RCB fight back vs MI

Images from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Faf Du Plessis scored a brisk 61 off 40 balls, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes, to rally Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah bagged a magical a five-wicket haul before Dinesh Karthik played a blinder in the death overs to enable Royal Challengers Bengaluru amass 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) also played vital roles in ensuring RCB got close to the 200-run mark.

Karthik smashed 53 not out off 23 balls towards the end of the innings. He demolished Akash Madhwal (1/57) to collect 38 runs off the bowler’s two overs and finished with five fours and four sixes.

In a contest where his fellow-pacers erred consistently, Bumrah's accuracy and mastery over variation helped him rule the roost again.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with figures of 5 for 21, celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli early. Photograph: BCCI

Mixing his fiery yorkers perfectly with sharp bouncers, Bumrah snaffled the in-form Virat Kohli (3) early on to extend the batter’s ordinary run at the Wankhede stadium while playing the IPL.

Du Plessis and Patidar banished their poor run with respective half-centuries while putting on 82 runs for the third wicket, but Bumrah, who bowled three overs post the halfway mark, seemed to have broken the back of RCB's resistance with a terrific spell.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal celebrates the wicket of Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli perished in Bumrah's first over when he got an inside edge off a wild swipe and Ishan Kishan took a fine diving catch.

Will Jacks (8) began promisingly on debut but played one straight to Tim David at mid-on off Madhwal as RCB slipped early on.

Du Plessis though took RCB to 44 for 2 in the powerplay.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru's recovery after the loss of early wickets with a 26-ball 50. Photograph: BCCI

A little tentative at start, Patidar grew in confidence for his first fifty of the season. He also had the bragging rights of playing the shot of the innings when he picked the length of a Hardik Pandya delivery early to send the ball flying into Wankhede’s second tier, wide of long-on.

He did not relent when Gerald Coetzee (1/42) came on for his second over, hitting the Proteas bowler for two consecutive sixes but fell immediately after.

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik waves to the crowd after scoring a 23-ball unbeaten 53 to enable RCB end up with a competitive total. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell's (0) role was crucial since RCB needed the Australian to go big in their bid to get a decent total, but he became Shreyas Gopal's (1/32) 50th IPL victim, pinned leg-before while playing across the line.

Du Plessis continued to farm the strike and eventually brought up his first fifty of the season, but he too perished when the push came to shove in the death overs.