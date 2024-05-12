PICS: Simarjeet's best restricts Rajasthan Royals

Images from the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh exults after dismissing Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in the IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Simarjeet Singh delivered his best performance in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to 141 for 5 in Chennai on Sunday evening.

The pacer struck twice in the Powerplay before finishing with figures of 3 for 26 in four overs on a slow wicket.

For the Royals, the in-form Riyan Parag top-scored with a 35-ball unbeaten 47.

It all started with CSK losing their 11th toss this season, the most for the team in a single edition.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrate a boundary early in the innings. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bat, the Rajasthan openers were off to a cautious start against Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana, and the first boundary only arrived in the third over.

Only six boundaries, including a maximum by Yashasvi Jaiswal, came in the Powerplay, indicating that the track may not be ideal for power-hitting, with the ball sticking to the surface.

After the Royals ended the Powerplay at 42 without loss, the 26-year-old Simarjeet effected the first breakthrough in the seventh over, getting rid of Jaiswal for 24 off 21 balls.

IMAGE: Simarjeet Singh celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

With the threat of Jaiswal being neutralised, spinner Ravindra Jadeja was pressed into action in the following over.

However, it was Simarjeet who delivered the second breakthrough in the ninth over, Jos Buttler (21 off 25 balls) departing while looking to clear the deep fine-leg.

As the score read 49 for 2, Parag joined skipper Sanju Samson (15 off 19 balls) and got a reprieve in the 12th over, after Theekshana dropped him while he was on 15.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag hit 3 sixes and a four while scoring 47 off 35 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Samson failed to get going and it was Simarjeet again who grabbed the prized wicket of the RR skipper, ending his 42-run partnership with Parag.

Having reached 103 for 3 at the end of the 16th over, Parag and Dhruv Jurel (28 off 18 balls) decided to free their arms, even as the pitch was only getting slower.

Simarjeet, Deshpande and Shardul Thakur were handed the duties in the final four overs.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel scored 28 off 18 balls late in the innings to give Rajasthan Royals a fighting total. Photograph: BCCI

Parag was handed another lifeline in the penultimate over, Sameer Rizvi dropping him off Thakur while he was on 36.

Deshpande, bowling the final over, got rid of Jurel and Shubham Dubey (0 off 1 ball) off consecutive deliveries.

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande, bowling the final over, dismissed Dhriuv Jurel and Shubham Dubey off consecutive deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Eventually, the visitors did not get a big enough total on the board.

For CSK, Simarjeet was the star with the ball, while Jadeja was the most economical of all.