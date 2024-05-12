PICS: Patidar, Jacks give RCB healthy total vs DC

Images from the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar hits a four during his 52 off 32 balls against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on Rajat Patidar's blazing fifty to post a healthy 187 for 9 against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Patidar (52, 32b, 3x4, 3x6) and Will Jacks (41, 29b, 3x4, 2x6) added 88 runs off 53 balls during a breezy third-wicket stand as RCB overcame the early dismissals of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to make a strong middle passage.

A Du Plessis slice off pacer Mukesh Kumar was gobbled up by Jack Fraser-McGurk near third man and RCB were one down for 23 in the third over.

Kohli gave signals of another T20 masterclass while creaming 27 off 13 balls, including two sixes off Ishant Sharma and one off Khaleel Ahmed (2/31).

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates as a dejected Virat Kohli walks back. Photograph: BCCI

However, a waft outside the off-stump with little foot movement resulted in a simple catch to stumper Abhishek Porel and Ishant, the bowler, indulged in a rather amusing block-Kohli celebration.

Two wickets down for just 36 in the fourth over, RCB, however, found Patidar in full flow once again. His first scoring shot was a magnificent cover driven four off Mukesh and he never let that early momentum fade.

The elegance soon gave away for brute force as Patidar brought forth his six-hitting abilities, hitting Axar Patel, the stand-in skipper of Delhi Capitals in the absence of suspended Rishabh Pant, for two sixes and sending Kuldeep Yadav over long-on for a maximum.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar celebrates removing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

The Capitals fielders too helped Patidar copiously.

Shai Hope dropped the right-hander on 42 off Kuldeep and five runs later Axar grassed him off pacer Rasikh Salam.

IMAGE: Will Jacks sends the ball over the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, Jacks, who was given a reprieve on 19 by Axar off Kuldeep, displayed his hitting prowess and the left-arm wrist spinner was at the receiving end, watching the ball sailing over long-on twice.

Just as the alliance was blossoming into something more substantial, DC managed to latch on to a catch.

IMAGE: Shai Hope drops Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

Axar atoned for his previous failures as he took a fine tumbling catch off Salam to terminate Patidar’s stay.

Jacks soon followed his partner, as a weak slap off Kuldeep ended up in the hands of Axar at the edge of the ring.

As it often happens, dismissals of two set batters affected the run-scoring rate of RCB from 137 for 4 in 14.4 overs. The DC bowlers too regained a semblance of their control in this phase.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is congratulated by his Delhi Capitals teammates after dfismissing Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Cameron Green (32 not out), who slammed Kuldeep for two successive sixes, and Mahipal Lomror (13, 8b) scored 37 off 18 balls for the fifth wicket but RCB could not gain the desired thrust in the death overs, where Khaleel and Rasikh (2/23) were excellent with their lines.

The final five overs produced just 49 runs, and that might prove crucial in deciding the final outcome.