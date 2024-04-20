News
IPL PIX: Rampaging SRH post another huge total

IPL PIX: Rampaging SRH post another huge total

Source: PTI
April 20, 2024 22:19 IST
Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals were hit by a tornado named Travis Head and cyclone called Abhishek Sharma as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up yet another imposing total -- 266/7 -- but would certainly rue missing out on going past 300 in an IPL match in Delhi on Saturday.

 

An IPL record Powerplay score of 125 in six overs set the tone as Head, followed up his hundred in the last match against RCB, with a scintillating 89 off 32 balls.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

He had Abhishek matching his tempo with 46 off just 12 balls with both the openers helping themselves to a half a dozen sixes.

Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm seamer, whose career has been dogged by inconsistency, struggled at the start as his short balls were dispatched by Head over midwicket for sixes with 19 coming off the first over.

On a track, where it required them to pitch it on a fuller length, all Delhi pacers bowled short as SRH's left-handed duo of Head and Abhishek would just stand deep in their crease and make merry.

IMAGE: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma during their 131-run stand for the opening wicket from just 6.2 overs. Photograph: BCCI

On a shirtfront of a track, Rishabh Pant's decision to bowl first could be debated for the longest time to come. More so his decision to give the second over to part-time spinner Lalit Yadav, whose off-breaks in Delhi cricket circuit is jokingly referred as 'right-arm nothing' was even more contentious.

Head and Abhishek both sent the Delhi bowlers on a leather-hunt. The normally brave Kuldeep Yadav (4/55 in 4 overs), started by giving the ball air but Abhishek carted him into the Kotla stands repeatedly, forcing him to adopt a flatter trajectory.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

It paid dividends as Kuldeep dismissed Abhishek, Aiden Markram and Head in successive overs while Axar Patel (1/29 in 4 overs) stood tall amid ruins with the best economy rate.

His dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen (15) also ensured that 30,000 viewers at the Kotla didn't get to witness the first-ever 300 plus total of IPL.

IMAGE: Shahbaz Ahmed hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep had the highest number of dot balls (8) among Delhi bowlers but he also conceded the maximum numbers of  sixes -- 7, a rare kind of contrasting double by a bowler in the same match.

Towards the later half, Shahbaz Ahmed (59 not out off 29 balls) also got a fifty but his innings was paled in comparison to the heavy artillery fired by Head and Abhishek upfront.

Source: PTI
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

