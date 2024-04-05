IPL PIX: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrates the wicket of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings batters failed to capitalise on their starts as they were restricted to a below-par 165/5 in the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday.

In-form Shivam Dube top-scored with a 24-ball 45 while veteran Ajinkya Rahane contributed a sedate 35 off 30 balls after CSK were asked to bat on a pitch that didn't seem like a proverbial belter. The duo's 65-run partnership for the third wicket from just 6.3 overs was the only highlight of the CSK innings.



CSK could manage only 37 runs in the last five overs which could prove to be a crucial factor in the contest.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hits out. Photograph: BCCI

But credit must be given to CSK's all-season's man Ravindra Jadeja, whose unbeaten 31 off 23 balls was the added fillip that the defending champions needed at the end.



Walking in to bat in the final over, CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni made from two balls.



For SRH, it was a collective bowling effort with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Thangarasu Natarajan Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat taking a wicket apiece.

IMAGE: Mayank Markande took a superb catch at point to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

CSK made a decent start, reaching 25 for no loss in three overs before veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave SRH the breakthrough with his first wicket of the season in the form of Rachin Ravindra who sliced it straight to Markram in the first ball of the fourth over.



Rahane then hit SRH captain Cummins for a six in the fifth over befpre CSK took 15 runs from the sixth over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Rahane and his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hitting a four and a six respectively.

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

CSK were well-placed at 48/1 at the end of the Powerplay but the introduction of spin in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed did the trick as Gaikwad was dismissed for 26 off 21 balls, with Abdul Samad taking a simple catch at long-on.



Rahane did score useful runs but never really looked fluent in his strokeplay as SRH's pacers mixed their pace cleverly to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrates the wicket of Rachin Ravindra. Photograph: BCCI

Dube was the primary scorer during the 65-run partnership for the third wicket with Rahane from just 6.3 overs. Dube, who has already scored a fifty this season, was quite aggressive as he hit two fours and four towering sixes during his 24-ball innings.



He was finally deceived by the change of pace from SRH captain Pat Cummins and was caught at point in the 14th over. Rahane was out in the next over to Unadkat as the two quick wickets derailed CSK's innings and they struggled to get the boundaries in the last few overs.