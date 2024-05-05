News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Narine fires KKR to huge total vs LSG

PICS: Narine fires KKR to huge total vs LSG

May 05, 2024 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow.

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine hits a six during his 39-ball 81

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Sunil Narine hits a six during his 39-ball 81 in the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, in Lucknow, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine continued his explosive run in IPL 2024, scoring 81 off 39 balls and propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to 235 for 6 against hosts Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday.

Proving his worth with the willow once again, the West Indian went on a six-hitting spree, blasting seven maximums and six fours.

 

The in-form Narine, who was dropped twice in the space of two deliveries, smoked five boundaries in five balls, setting the tone for the KKR innings.

First, he hammered back-to-back fours off Naveen-ul-Haq off the last two balls of the third over. He then attacked the offside, hitting three boundaries on the trot off Mohsin Khan in the fourth over.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: Phil Salt sends the ball into the stands during his 61-run partnership with Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Narine and Phil Salt (32) gave the two-time champions the explosive start KKR have come to expect from the duo. Together they put up a quick 61-run stand before Naveen-ul Haq took the pace off the ball to send the Englishman packing.

Medium pacer Yash Thakur then stemmed the flow of runs in the final over of the Powerplay, giving away only two runs as KKR reached 70/1.

Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates with teammates after dismissing Philip Salt.

IMAGE: Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates with his LSG teammates after dismissing Philip Salt. Photograph: BCCI

However, the unperturbed Narine continued his onslaught and brought up his fifty off 27 deliveries with a cheeky late dab that sent the ball rolling past short third.

He took a particular liking to Marcus Stoinis, sending the ball over the fence three times in the 11th over.

Sunil Narine celebrates his half-century.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

But Ravi Bishnoi, on whose bowling Narine was dropped twice before, was third time lucky as he put an end to the all-rounder's spectacular innings.

The LSG bowlers were able to rein in the KKR batters as they kept taking wickets.

Yudhvir Singh Charak celebrates the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Yudhvir Singh Charak celebrates the wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Naveen-ul Haq got rid of Andre Russell (12) before Yudhvir Singh, who came as a concussion sub for Mohsin Khan, picked up young Angkrish Raghuvanshi's (32) wicket in the next over.

The Afghan pacer swung back into action to account for the big-hitting Rinku Singh (16) while Thakur removed Shreyas Iyer (23).

But Ramandeep Singh's unbeaten 25 off 6 balls took KKR past the 230-run mark. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Faf Or Kohli? Whose Knock Was Better?
Faf Or Kohli? Whose Knock Was Better?
Siraj Regains His Mojo
Siraj Regains His Mojo
Kohli's Stunning Run Out!
Kohli's Stunning Run Out!
Cong spokesperson Radhika Khera quits over 'injustice'
Cong spokesperson Radhika Khera quits over 'injustice'
Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS
Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS
Rahul answers why he always wears white T-shirt
Rahul answers why he always wears white T-shirt
IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win
IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win

IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win

Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS

Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances