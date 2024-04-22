News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9

IPL PIX: Sandeep fifer helps Rajasthan keep MI to 179 for 9

Source: PTI
April 22, 2024 22:04 IST
IMAGES from the IPL match played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, on Monday.

Sandeep Sharma celebrates after picking up the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma celebrates after picking up the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Sandeep Sharma grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL to help Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 179/9 after Yuzvendra Chahal entered history books with 200 dismissals in their clash in Jaipur on Monday.

 

Coming back after an injury layoff, Sandeep (5/18) claimed three of his five wickets in a terrific final over while also accounting for Tilak Varma, whose 45-ball 65 (4x4s, 3x6s) lifted MI from a precarious position.

With their top-order blown away without any resistance for the second time this season by Rajasthan, MI were struggling at 52/4 at one stage.

Tilak Varma in action 

IMAGE: Tilak Varma in action. Photograph: BCCI

But Varma and Nehal Wadhera (49) fought their way through adversity to deliver the goods for Mumbai Indians, putting on 99 runs for the fifth wicket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, MI lost wickets in heap on either side of their fifth-wicket stand to post the lowest total for all teams batting first at this venue in this season.

Nehal and Tilaj 

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera led MI's fightback. Photograph: BCCI

Varma produced his second fifty of the season whereas Wadhera missed out on his milestone by one run.

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after dismissing Mohammed Nabi off his own bowling. Photograph: BCCI

This was after Chahal became the first bowler in IPL history to have completed 200 wickets, accounting for Afghanistan batter Mohammad Nabi in the eighth over to reach the milestone.

Looking to get on top early on and against Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma (6) perished in the first over after skying a catch to Sanju Samson.

MI slipped further when comeback man Sandeep had Ishan Kishan (0) edging one behind to Samson, with the RR skipper getting the decision overturned in his favour via DRS.

Tilak Varma celebrates his half-century 

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan was guilty of playing away from the body without any movement of the feet as the ball took the edge to settle in Samson's gloves.

Sandeep created further issues for MI when he took out Suryakumar Yadav (10) from the equation, getting him caught by Rovman Powell.

 Mohammed Nabi plays a shot.

IMAGE: Mohammed Nabi plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar began well but was a tad early into his shot on this occasion, with an edge flying to Powell at mid-on.

Nabi tried to counterattack with a brisk start, which helped him move quickly to 23 with two fours and a six off 17 balls, but Chahal got the better of the Afghan batter. 

 

Source: PTI
