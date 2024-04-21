PIX: Sai Kishore-led Titans spinners run through PBKS

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore, who took four wickets, celebrates the wicket of Jitesh Sharma during the IPL match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans spinners, led by R Sai Kishore, foxed an ill-equipped Punjab Kings batting line-up to dismiss the hosts for 142 in the Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Punjab Kings, one of the worst performing batting teams in the powerplay this season, made a brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs.

However, their innings went downhill thereafter as the spin trio of Sai Kishore (4/33), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Noor Ahmed (2/20) dealt vital blows.

Struggling till now, Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21) found some much needed rhythm before he fell in the sixth over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Soon after guiding Mohit Sharma (2/32) for a six over third man, Prabhsimran charged down the wicket only to be caught behind.

The spin trio then broke the backbone of Punjab’s batting. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who led Tamil Nadu to the Ranji Trophy semi-final this season, varied his pace effectively to trouble the opposition batters.

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Pressure was maintained from other end as well via Noor and Rashid.

Noor's first victim was Rilee Rossouw (9 off 7), who was trapped lbw while attempting a sweep shot.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan appeals for the wicket of Sam Curran, who was given out LBW on the review. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Sam Curran (20 off 19) departed in the following over from Rashid and the DRS call that ruled him lbw left him and his opponents surprised.

His English teammate, Liam Livingstone (6 off 9) tried to work a Noor googly towards mid-wicket but leading edge went to Rahul Tewatia stationed at the first slip.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Kishore also got rid of an out of sorts Jitesh Sharma (13 off 12) to make it 86 for five in 12th over.

As often has been the case this season, the uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were required to do the heavy lifting but they fell cheaply this time to make matters worse for Punjab.

Thanks to Harpreet Brar (29 off 12), the hosts got past the 140-run mark.