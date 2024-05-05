IPL PIX: Chahar, Harshal limit CSK to 167

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings's players celebrate after Rahul Chahar got the wicket of Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Chahar's spin wizardry was complemented well by pacer Harshal Patel's superb variations in the death as Punjab Kings produced a spirited bowling effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 167/9 in the IPL 2024 match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Having recovered to 60/1 in the Powerplay, CSK were going great guns with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Daryl Mitchell (30) in the middle during an entertaining 57-run partnership before Chahar (3/23) triggered a collapse taking two successive wickets off his first two balls of the match.



CSK stumbled as they went on to lose three wickets in 11 balls with Harshal taking the prized-scalp of Mitchell, who was unlucky to be ruled out leg before wicket and the DRS review stayed with the umpire's call with the ball tracker showing it was clipping the leg stump.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran Harshal returned at the death to dismiss Shardul Thakur (17) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a golden duck as CSK's hopes for a revival went up in smoke.



First, he cleaned up Thakur with a slower off-cutter as the CSK fans in Dharamsala waited for yet another piece of Dhoni magic with eight balls to go.



But the Yellow Army were left stunned as the talismanic Dhoni departed off the very first ball, unable to pick Harshal's impeccably executed slow yorker and was bowled for a duck.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is bowled for a first-ball duck by Harshal Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Put into bat, CSK lost an early wicket as veteran Ajinkya Rahane continued his wretched form with the bat to be dismissed for nine from seven balls with Arshdeep Singh striking in his first over.



Rahane lost his balance trying to flick a delivery off his pads to midwicket where Kagiso Rabada took a low catch.



But Mitchell looked in complete control, returning to the same venue seven months after the New Zealander smashed a 127-ball 130 against India in the ODI World Cup.



He stepped on the gas in Arshdeep's second over, pulling him for a midwicket boundary for a four and then lofted him over mid-off for a six.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja hits out. Photograph: BCCI

From being 10 off 11 balls, Ruturaj took the attack to PBKS' most economical bowler Harpreet Brar, smashing him for one six and two fours in a row as they ended up taking 19 runs off the last over of the Powerplay.



Chahar turned it around for PBKS after the timeout, dismissing Ruturaj and Shivam Dube off successive deliveries.



Having just picked up pace, the CSK skipper swung at a wide delivery but the big edge was caught splendidly by Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps.



Dube's run of golden ducks stretched to two matches after being picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup when the big-hitting all-rounder was done in by a Chahar googly, to be caught behind by Jitesh.

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

But a shocker followed to end Mitchell's stay. The Kiwi fell victim to a contentious umpire's call even as the ball looked to be going down the leg side. But the ball tracker showed that the ball was clipping the leg-stump, with the decision staying with on-field umpire's call.



Thereafter, CSK could not get a partnership going as Punjab bowlers kept chipping away at the wicket at regular intervals. Jadeja came to CSK's rescue with a timely knock of 43 from 26 balls which helped the defending champions get past the 150-run mark.



He put on small but impactful partnerships to revive CSK -- 26 for the fifth wicket with Moeen Ali (17), 21 for the sixth wicket with Mitchell Santner (11) and 28 for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur, who stroked 17 from 11 balls.



Chahar was Punjab's best bowler with figures of 3/23, while Harshal bagged 3/24 and Arshdeep took 2/42.