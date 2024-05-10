IPL PIX: Gill, Sudharsan's tons power GT to 231/3 against CSK

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans vs Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Sai Sudharsan matched his skipper Shubman Gill stroke for stroke as the two openers notched destructive centuries to propel Gujarat Titans to 231 for three against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill (104 off 55 deliveries) and Sudarshan (103 off 51 balls) put up a six-hitting exhibition as they notched up a 210-run stand, the highest partnership for any wicket in the IPL this season.

The two also equalled Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's highest-ever IPL opening partnership of 210.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

While Gill's remarkable innings was punctuated by nine fours and six maximums, Sudharsan's maiden IPL hundred was peppered with five boundaries and seven sixes.

Invited to bat first, Gill timed to perfection an over pitched Mitchell Santner delivery for GT's first boundary of the innings. He then lofted the ball over mid-on for a maximum, setting the tone of the game.

Gill's lazy elegance was on full display as he hit an effortless six off a Simarjeet Singh delivery over long on into the stands in the sixth over.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates his fifty with Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, after a relatively slow start, Sudarshan, who was elevated to the role of an opener, too accelerated. He went down on his knees to hit a slog sweep off star spinner Ravindra Jadeja to get his fifty in 32-balls.

A couple of overs later Gill too reached his half-century with a top edge that went the distance.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

The CSK bowlers, barring Shardul Thakur (0/25) who was the most economical, could do little to stop the onslaught by Gill and Sudarshan.

CSK's effort in the field was also found wanting, besides general sloppiness, the defending champions, dropped Gill at the boundary.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Tushar Deshpande (2/33) misjudged a mis-hit by Gill and dropped the GT skipper on 72. To add salt to the wounds, not only the dropped catch went for a six, the Daryl Mitchell over yielded 19 runs.

Gill soon brought up his fourth IPL hundred by sending a Simarjeet full toss through square leg for four. It was the 100th ton in the history of the IPL and the youngster celebrated rather animatedly.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Sudharsan followed his skipper as he sent a length ball soaring over the fence to bring up his first-ever IPL hundred in style.

CSK bowlers then managed to stage a comeback as they gave just 41 runs in the last five overs. Deshpande picked up the wickets of Sudharsan and Gill.