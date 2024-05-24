News
What's Happening Between Hardik, Natasa?

What's Happening Between Hardik, Natasa?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2024 13:25 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Rumours of a split between cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are circulating on social media.

The couple, who married in 2020 and have a son, Agastya, have sparked speculation due to a recent shift in their online presence.

Reddit users have become detectives, piecing together clues from their social media activity. The lack of interaction between the couple is raising eyebrows.

For instance, Natasa no longer has 'Pandya' in her Instagram handle and Hardik hasn't acknowledged her birthday or posted recent pictures together (except one with their son).

 

Hardik Pandya

However, the Reddit post said that Hardik's brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri still comment on Natasa's posts, 'but something is definitely off between them.'

Additionally, Natasa's usual support for Hardik's team, the Mumbai Indians, has seemingly disappeared this IPL season.

Some users point out the intense online scrutiny Hardik has faced since becoming Mumbai Indians captain. This negativity might have spilled over to Natasa, prompting the couple to maintain a lower online profile to protect their privacy.

REDIFF CRICKET
