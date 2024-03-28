News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Parag's magnificent 84 takes RR to 185 vs DC

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 22:02 IST
IMAGES from the IPL match played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Thursday.

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag top-scored for the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan Parag struck a stunning 84 not out off 45 balls to single-handedly take Rajasthan Royals to 185 for 5 in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Assam, who made 43 in Royals' previous match, took 25 runs off South African pacer Anrich Nortje with scores of 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 in the final over to hit his highest T20 score. His knock was studded with seven fours and six sixes.

 

Parag held the home side's innings together after they were invited to bat first. He shared 54 and 52 runs respectively with Ravichandran Ashwin (29) and Dhruv Jurel (20) after RR made a shaky start.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates with teammates after picking up the big wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Royals captain Sanju Samson threatened to play another destructive innings after his knock of 82 not out in the win against Lucknow Super Giants as he struck three consecutive boundaries in the fourth over bowled by pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Shimron Hetmyer

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hits a shot. Photograph: BCCI

But Samson nicked a Khaleel Ahmed delivery two overs later to DC captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to get out for 15. RR were 30 for 2 by then as Mukesh Kumar had given DC their first breakthrough with the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal (5).

The Royals were in more trouble after wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav literally forced his captain Pant to take a review, which later proved to be successful, to dismiss Englishman Jos Buttler for a leg before wicket decision.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: R Ashwin plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin came out to bat at number five and he lofted a Kuldeep delivery for a six to help RR reach 58 for 3 at halfway stage. He gave Nortje even a harsher treatment with two sixes in the next over that yielded 15 runs.

Ashwin, however, could not cause a big damage as he holed out to Tristan Stubbs near the boundary ropes for a 19-ball 29.

After Ashwin did his job, Parag made his presence felt for the second match on the trot. He struck two boundaries and a six off Ahmed to take RR past 100 in the 15th over.

Next over, he struck a Mukesh Kumar delivery through the line to bring up his first fifty of this IPL in style.

Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

Parag did not spare even Kuldeep as he sent a delivery off the wrist spinner over midwicket boundary.

After Jurel was out for a 12-ball 20 off the bowling of Nortje, Parag went ballistic with a flurry of boundaries to entertain the home crowd at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
