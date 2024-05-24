News
Will Family Cut Short Kohli's Career?

Will Family Cut Short Kohli's Career?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2024 13:13 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/X

Virat Kohli, a name synonymous with Indian cricket, will undoubtedly face the inevitable call of retirement someday.

While his dedication and fitness suggest a long career, there are factors that could lead to an earlier than expected exit.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan raises an interesting possibility -- Kohli might call it quits sooner than expected.

Vaughan acknowledges Kohli's changing priorities after becoming a father of two. Kohli's decision to miss the India-England Test series for his son's birth exemplifies this shift. While Kohli seems determined to play for at least five more years, Vaughan believes circumstances could change.

 

'He can play for long,' Vaughan told Cricbuzz. 'But he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that.'

'During his time away from the India-England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while.'

Kohli's departure will leave a void in cricket, not just in terms of batting prowess, but also in terms of pure entertainment.

'I love his energy,' Vaughan said. 'He causes a bit of chaos in the game; he gives it to the camera and keeps fingers on his mouth to shut them up now and again, but sports need such characters. Those who can keep you going, keep you on the edge of your seat, cause a little controversy.'/p>

REDIFF CRICKET
RCB's playoff curse deepens after eliminator loss
RCB's need of the hour -- set of skilful bowlers
SEE: Farewell, DK!
Kohli's first impression of DK: 'Amusing, hyperactive'
What's Happening Between Hardik, Natasa?
SC refuses to direct ECI to upload voter turnout data
Tough draw for unseeded Nagal at French Open
