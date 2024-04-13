News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8

PIX: Avesh, Maharaj shine as RR stifle PBKS to 147/8

Source: PTI
April 13, 2024 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals played in Mullanpur on Saturday

SCORECARD

Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Sam Curran. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals bowlers under Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj exploited a sticky pitch to the hilt to restrict Punjab Kings to an underwhelming 147 for eight in their IPL match in Mullanpur on Saturday.

 

Pacer Avesh (2/34) and left-arm spinner Maharaj (2/23) did not allow any breathing space to Kings' batters after Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson opted to field first.

Ashutosh Sharma (31, 16b), Jitesh Sharma (29, 24b) and Liam Livingstone (21, 14b) tried to force the pace but Punjab needed more than those pretty little cameos.

But the Kings had a rather quick start to their innings with 26 runs coming in the first three overs as Atharva Taide, who came in for injured skipper Shikhar Dhawan, hammered a couple of fours off pacer Kuldeep Sen.

Kuldeep Sen

IMAGE: Kuldeep Sen and Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals celebrate the wicket of Atharva Taide. Photograph: BCCI

However, the brakes were soon applied as Taide's mistimed pull off pacer Avesh Khan ended in the hands of Sen inside the circle.

Thereafter the Punjab batters struggled to muster any sort of momentum on a pitch that gripped a bit, especially for left-arm spinner Maharaj and leg-spinner Chahal.

However, a slice of credit should also go to veteran pacer Trent Boult who conceded just 15 runs in his three power play overs, a stage when the pitch was still fine for batting.

Jitesh Sharma

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

The last three power play overs could only fetch 10 runs for Kings as they ended that passage with a modest 38 for one.

In the next five overs, the hosts struggled to hit even one boundary as they laboured to 53 for four in 10 overs, losing Jonny Bairstow, stand-in-skipper Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh, all consumed by the combination of a slow deck and accurate spinners.

Curran's dismissal was the most telltale example of that.

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The left-hander failed to impart power or timing to his pull off Maharaj as the ball got even slower after pitching. Dhruv Jurel latched on to a tumbling catch while running in from deep mid-wicket.

Their biggest hope on the day could have been the range-hitting ability of in-form Shahshank Singh but a feeble pull off Sen could not progress beyond Jurel at mid-wicket.

With the cream of top-order back in the hut without any significant contribution, the PBKS required some hefty hand from Livingstone and Jitesh to get to even a par score.

Ashutosh Sharma

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 31 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Sharma showed some intent too, clobbering Chahal for a gorgeously timed six over extra over, and later sent Sen for a six to the straight fence before getting out to Avesh.

Livingstone, who creamed Sen for a six and four off successive balls through mid-wicket, and Ashutosh, who smoked Avesh for two sixes in the 19th over, helped PBKS add 61 runs in the last five overs, but their effort came a wee bit late.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match
Why Shikhar Dhawan is missing in PBKS vs RR match
Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'
Gambhir backs under fire Starc to 'create an impact'
Kuldeep 'very clear and confident' with his skills
Kuldeep 'very clear and confident' with his skills
Indian couple hid behind boxes during Sydney attack
Indian couple hid behind boxes during Sydney attack
The six-hitting machine CSK wants in T20 WC squad
The six-hitting machine CSK wants in T20 WC squad
India talks to Iran to free 17 citizens onboard ship
India talks to Iran to free 17 citizens onboard ship
Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy
Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

Dhoni Reunited with World Cup Trophy

Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?

Dhoni vs Gaikwad: Who's the cooler captain?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances