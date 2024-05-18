News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Batters propel RCB to huge total vs CSK

IPL PIX: Batters propel RCB to huge total vs CSK

Source: PTI
May 18, 2024 22:43 IST
Images from the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

IMAGE: Captain Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with a quickfire half-century against Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's top-order, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, fired in unison as they posted a solid 218/5 against defending champion Chennai Super Kings in their must-win IPL clash in Bengaluru on Saturday.

 

Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season, while Virat Kohli (47 off 29 balls), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

According to the play-offs qualification scenario,  RCB, who made a fairytale turnaround with a five-match winning streak, needs to win by 18 runs at least to make the cut. CSK, however, will qualify if they score more than 200 at the expense of RCB even if they lose the game or if the match is washed out.

IMAGE: RCB opener Virat Kohli hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

In the battle for the last available playoffs berth, openers Kohli and du Plessis began on a positive note and were 31 for no loss when there was a short rain interruption, causing a 40-minute delay.

However, on resumption, CSK pressed the spinners into the attack. With the ball gripping and turning, the spin duo of of Maheesh Theekshana (25/0) and Mitchell Santner (23/0) troubled the batters as RCB reached 42 for no loss at the end of the Powerplay

Kohli brought out his slog sweep to clobber two more sixes before holing out to Daryl Mitchell off Santner as RCB slipped to 78/1 in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner deflects the ball on to the stumps to run out Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja (40/0 in 3 overs) was however slaughtered by du Plessis, who blasted a four and two sixes to pile up 20 runs off his third over and then completed his 35-ball fifty.

Rajat Patidar (41) then got into the act, depositing Theekshana for a maximum.

IMAGE: Cameron Green smashed an unbeaten 38 from 17 balls to power RCB past the 200-run mark. Photograph: BCCI

In the 13th over, du Plessis was unfortunately run out at the bowler's end but Patidar continued his onslaught, smashing Simarjeet Singh for a four and a six, while Thakur conceded 17 with Green thumping one over long-on to bring up the 150.

Green was, however, dropped by Gaikwad in the deep but Patidar continued to put the bowler under pressure as he smoked Deshpande for two sixes.

Green then picked up successive sixes off Thakur, who had Patidar caught at the other end but it was too late as cameos from Dinesh Kartik (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) swelled the total.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
