IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!

IPL PIX: Fraser-McGurk, Porel, Stubbs punish Royals!

May 07, 2024 22:15 IST
Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets but explosive fifties from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel powered Delhi Capitals to a huge 221/8 in their must-win match against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 match in Delhi on Tuesday.

Had it not been some smart bowling by Ashwin and part-time spinner Riyan Parag in the middle overs, DC would have put more runs on the board.

 

Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) continued with his splendid form, while Abishek Porel hit a quickfire 65 off 36 balls. Tristan Stubbs provided the firework at the end, slamming 41 from 20 balls.

IMAGE: Abishek Porel plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Royals pace duo of Trent Boult and Sandeep Singh came in with hit-the-deck approach and largely succeeded in not letting home openers swing freely. Fraser-McGurk grew restless and began to throw his bat around.

The Australian gradually got his rhythm and was harsh on Avesh, who he blasted for 28 runs, plundering four fours and two sixes in the fourth over of the innings to complete his half-century in just 19 balls.

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

As fate would have it, Fraser-McGurk had a soft dismissal when he hit a full-toss from Ashwin straight to cover fielder Donovon Ferreira.

Shai Hope too departed soon in a rather unfortunate fashion. Porel hit a straight drive off Sandeep who reacted quickly as the ball deflects off his hand into the stumps at the non-striker's end with Hope a long way out of his crease.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48 in 4 overs) began with a slightly fullish length and was hammered for six by Porel. Parag, though, did a great job with his off-spin as he managed to keep the batters quiet.

Ashwin returned and got rid of Axar Patel, who had just hit Parag for a maximum.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Photograph: BCCI

Porel though kept going strong and completed his fifty while Avesh continued to bleed runs as he was hammered for 42 in his two overs.

RR captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to Ashwin and he delivered yet again, this time sending back Porel, who was caught by Sandeep on the off-side.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

DC captain Rishabh Pant didn't do much, throwing his wicket away with a sweep shot off Chahal for 15.

But Stubbs took apart the Royals bowlers in the end overs, helping DC amass 65 runs from the last five overs.

