News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: KKR spinners restrict DC to meagre 153

IPL PIX: KKR spinners restrict DC to meagre 153

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 29, 2024 22:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Kolkata on Monday

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy struck thrice in the middle overs to complement Vaibhav Arora's splendid start as Kolkata Knight Riders put up a much-improved bowling show to restrict Delhi Capitals to a modest 153/9 in the IPL match in Kolkata on Monday.

The returning Arora (2/29) gave KKR a fine start in the power play after Delhi opted to bat on a tacky wicket.

Introduced in the ninth over, Chakravarthy then spun a web as he bowled his four overs on the trot and snared the key wickets of Rishabh Pant (27 off 20b), Tristan Stubbs (4 off 7b) and impact sub Kumar Kushagra (1) during a match-turning spell of 3/16.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc dismissed the danger man Jake Fraser-McGurk. Photograph: BCCI

Harshit Rana also finished with two wickets, but Mitchell Starc continued to be their weak link in the bowling as the star Aussie pacer conceded 43 in his three overs at 14.30 runs per over.

Veteran Sunil Narine went about his task quietly to end with 1/24 while accounting for Axar Patel (15 off 21b), as none of the DC batter could consolidate after a brisk start.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Rasikh Salam Dar rebuilt Delhi Capitals innings against KKR in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

On a day their batters failed to capitalise, Kuldeep Yadav became Delhi's top-scorer and his 26-ball 35 not out against his former franchise was the reason they crossed the 150-mark.

KKR, in fact, would be disappointed for not being able to bowl out Delhi despite having them at 111/8 inside 15 overs, and Kuldeep's knock frustrated the home team.

Abhishek Porel

IMAGE: Harshit Rana bowled Abhishek Porel. Photograph: BCCI

For a change, there were no fireworks at a venue that has witnessed record runs being scored and innumerable sixes being hit.

This time the bowlers dominated the power play, reducing Delhi to 67/3 on a pitch that seemed to be two-paced as batters struggled to get their timing right.

Making a return after missing the last two matches, seamer Arora seized the early initiative, striking twice for KKR inside four overs.

First, Arora halted Prithvi Shaw's brisk start and dismissed him for 13. Then, he bowled a peach of a delivery that angled in before darting away after pitching to clean up Hope (6).

The Eden Gardens also missed a Jake Fraser-McGurk special with Starc taking the latest IPL sensation's wicket in the third over.

After smashing Starc for a six and four in successive deliveries, Fraser-McGurk wanted to clear the deep square leg, but mistimed and struck it straight to Venkatesh Iyer.

 

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant managed 27 off 20 balls. Photograph: BCCI

From Delhi's perspective, their run-rate was way above 11 and they needed someone to consolidate but KKR kept taking wickets.

Local player Abhishek Porel looked the most at ease, and took on Harshit Rana for successive 4-6-4 with exquisite timing and aggression.

Vaibhav Arora

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora celebrates the wicket of Shai Hope. Photograph: BCCI

But Rana had the last laugh, beating the Bengal wicketkeeper with pace. Rishabh Pant got a reprieve on 18, when Rana dropped a sitter, but the Delhi skipper looked scratchy and was dismissed by Chakravarthy for a third time in the IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
King Kohli shuts down critics in style!
King Kohli shuts down critics in style!
Has Gaikwad Booked Ticket to T20 WC?
Has Gaikwad Booked Ticket to T20 WC?
Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!
Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!
Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed by 4 secs, here's why
Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed by 4 secs, here's why
Boat with 173 kg hashish worth Rs 60 cr seized, 5 held
Boat with 173 kg hashish worth Rs 60 cr seized, 5 held
India Inc feels the heat of West Asia conflict
India Inc feels the heat of West Asia conflict
SRK demands Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup squad!
SRK demands Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup squad!

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SRK demands Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup squad!

SRK demands Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup squad!

Siraj's Zinger Was Amazing!

Siraj's Zinger Was Amazing!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances