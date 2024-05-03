IPL PIX: Bumrah on fire as MI limit KKR to 169

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mate Tim David after dismissing Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 match on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' aggressive approach came a cropper on a sluggish surface as they were bowled out for a paltry 169 against Mumbai Indians despite Venkatesh Iyer's half-century in the IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on Friday.

Venkatesh top-scored with a brilliant 70 off 52 balls but his misunderstanding with Andre Russell, which resulted in the West Indian's run out, proved to be a big blow for KKR in the death overs.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya runs out Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran Manish Pandey scored 42 off 31 balls in a stand of 83 for the sixth wicket with Venkatesh which helped rebuild KKR after a horror start.



Just like the top-order was blown away before the total reached 60, the last five fell for just 29 runs as Jasprit Bumrah (3/18 in 3.5 overs) proved to be too hot to handle with his toe-crushers at the death.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer hits out. Photograph: BCCI

On a two-paced wicket which had the odd delivery coming on to the bat slower than expected, KKR batters were guilty of rushing into their shots and not reading the track well before looking to attack.



After the explosive top order cut a sorry figure, Rinku Singh (8) too squandered an opportunity to bat big, forcing KKR to turn to the experienced Pandey as the Impact Player.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla celebrates with Ishan Kishan after dismissing Rinku Singh. Photograph: BCCI

And to a large extent, Pandey delivered the goods playing in his first game this IPL in a challenging situation. The senior Karnataka batter in the company of Venkates led KKR's recovery with a solid partnership in the middle overs.



Pandey did well to score a steady 42 off 31 balls with two sixes and as many fours.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine is bowled by Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

MI pacer Nuwan Thushara (3/42) dismantled KKR's top order with three wickets in the early overs. The slingy Sri Lankan accounted for Phil Salt (4), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13) and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (6) inside the Powerplay.



After Salt top edged the short delivery and Raghuvanshi chipped one straight to extra cover, Iyer was caught on the leg side as KKR lost their first three wickets inside three overs.

IMAGE: Nuwan Thushara after dismissing KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's slide continued when immediately after pulling MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2/44) over fine leg for a six, Sunil Narine (8) missed a straight one which knocked off his leg stump, leaving his side reeling at 43/4.



His lack of time in the middle leading to lack of big scores has been cited as the prime reason Rinku did not find a place in the Indian side for the World Cup. But when the opportunity presented itself with Rinku walking out to bat as early as the fifth over, he failed to make it count.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma, right, takes the catch to get the wicket of Philip Salt off the bowling of Nuwan Thushara. Photograph: BCCI

He started off with two boundaries but perished for nine, offering Piyush Chawla offering a simple return catch in the seventh over. That wicket saw veteran spinner Chawla go past Dwayne Bravo to become the second highest wicket-taker (184) in IPL history.