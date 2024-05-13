News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: What happens if GT vs KKR match is called off?

IPL 2024: What happens if GT vs KKR match is called off?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2024 22:09 IST
A streak of lightning over the stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday

IMAGE: A streak of lightning over the stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

The frustration grew in the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders' dressing rooms in Ahmedabad, as rain continued to pelt down in fits and starts, on Monday.

The toss was delayed because of the rain and umpires had inspected the ground when the rain subsided but there was no concrete word from the officials.

Now there is only possibility if the rain subsides -- a five over a side match, the cut-off time for which is 10.56.

 

In case the game is called off tonight, both teams will get a point each. That means it will be curtains for the Shubman Gill-led GT.

Currently in the 8th spot with 12 points, the 1 point will not be enough for them to continue fighting for a play-offs spot.

Table-toppers KKR, on the other hand, will further cement their spot at the top with 19 points.

KKR have already qualified for the play-offs after beating Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

REDIFF CRICKET
