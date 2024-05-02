News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Reddy, Head power SRH to 201/3 VS Royals

IPL PIX: Reddy, Head power SRH to 201/3 VS Royals

Source: PTI
May 02, 2024 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals played in Hyderabad on Thursday

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish Reddy and Travis Head produced explosive fifties to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 201 for three against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Opting to bat, SRH opener Head made full use of an early reprieve by slamming his fourth fifty of the season with a 44-ball 58, while Nitish (76 not out in 42 balls) hit his second half-century en route a 96-run stand off 57 balls for the third wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish and Heinrich Klassen (42 not out off 19) added another 70 off 32 balls to take SRH across the 200-mark for the fifth time this season.

Head, who was dropped by Riyan Parag in the first ball of the innings, hit six fours and three sixes, while Nitish smashed eight maximums and three fours during his brutal assault.

 

Playing his 300th game, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been picked for the T20 World Cup, was on the firing line as he was taken apart by the two batters, conceding 62 in his quota of four overs.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Avesh Khan (2/39) produced the first breakthrough, having Abhishek Sharma (12) caught at deep midwicket. Sandeep Sharma (1/31) then claimed a first-ball wicket, removing Anmolpreet Singh (5) as SRH scored 37 for 2 in the powerplay, their lowest this IPL.

The spin duo of Chahal and R Ashwin (0/36), however, disappointed as the batters milked them for runs to set SRH on the road to recovery.

Chahal had a horrible night as Head smashed him for two sixes and a four during an 18-run over after he came on to bowl immediately following the powerplay.

Avesh Khan

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates after dismissing Travis Head. Photograph: BCCI

The leg-spinner was then taken apart by Nitish Reddy, who plundered him for two sixes and two fours to accumulate 21 runs as SRH reached 113 for 2 in 13 overs.

Nitish, who also clobbered Ashwin and Avesh for two maximums, then sent Sandeep sailing over extra cover, while Head pulled Avesh for another six in the 15th over.

The Australia, however, played the pacer onto his middle stump as SRH slipped to 131/3.

Sandeep Sharma

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish then completed his fifty in 30 balls with a single and straightaway launched Ashwin for successive maximums.

New man Klassen then joined the party, sending Chahal into the orbit with back-to-back sixes. When Boult was back, Klassen picked him for two fours, while blasting another six off Sandeep. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: 'The reason for picking 4 spinners is...'
T20 WC: 'The reason for picking 4 spinners is...'
'Fit Hardik Pandya irreplaceable,' says Agarkar
'Fit Hardik Pandya irreplaceable,' says Agarkar
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
Agarkar on why Rahul was dropped for T20 World Cup
Sakshi slams BJP: 'Daughters lost, Brij Bhushan wins'
Sakshi slams BJP: 'Daughters lost, Brij Bhushan wins'
RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned
RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned
Cognizant March quarter net down 5.8% to $546 mn
Cognizant March quarter net down 5.8% to $546 mn
No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt
No okay sought or given for Revanna's travel: Govt

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Pathan Slams Dhoni!

Pathan Slams Dhoni!

T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'

T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances