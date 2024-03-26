IPL PIX: CSK's Dube, Ravindra steal the show!

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: CSK's Shivam Dube celebrates his half-century against Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2024 match in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rachin Ravindra started with a bang and Shivam Dube finished with a flourish as Chennai Super Kings posted a commendable 206/6 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 match in Chennai on Tuesday.

Ravindra made full use of the Powerplay, racing to 46 off 20 balls while Dube, a nightmare for spinners, then used his long levers to whack 51 from just 23 deliveries to increase the challenge of GT batters by manifold.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Dube entertained the home fans in Chennai, smashing as many five sixes.



In between, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's chiselled 46 off 36 balls also was a significant contribution in another impactful batting performance by the team on a hard bouncy track that was on offer.



Not to forget CSK's Rs 7.60 crore recruit Sameer Rizvi (14 off 6 balls), who pummelled Afghanistan's spin ace Rashid Khan for two sixes in the 19th over to make it a memorable first ever innings in IPL.

IMAGE: CSK's young batter Sameer Rizvi slammed Rashid Khan for two sixes in the 19th over. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra, who has already become a darling of the CSK fans, enthralled all and sundry with his audacious stroke-play. The three sixes -- a flick behind the square and one over long-on off the normally profligate Umesh Yadav and one off Azmatullah Omarzai were hit with so much disdain that it did put Gujarat Titans in a spot.



There were some crunchy cover drives as well as Ravindra let his skipper Gaikwad breathe a little easy at the other end.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's attacking innings of 46 from 20 balls gave CSK a flying start. Photograph: BCCI

Finally, it was GT's dependable spinner Rashid, who drew the first blood but more because of smart work from Wriddhiman Saha, who removed the bails in a flash after the New Zealand youngster lost his balance and moved out of his crease trying to whip the delivery.



Saha's next stumping was way easier as Sai Kishore shortened the length and drew Ajinkya Rahane out of his crease for an indiscreet loft. The ball deviated enough and the keeper completed mere formality.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha stumps Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of R Sai Kishore. Photograph: BCCI

Gaikwad wasn't as fluent as Ravindra to begin with but in his five boundaries and a six, he oozed class before becoming Saha's third victim with the gloves, trying to pull Spencer Johnson, only to end up edging one behind the stumps.



After that it was Dube, who just plonked his front-foot and bludgeoned Sai Kishore for two monstrous sixes and also sent Johnson's delivery soaring for a maximum.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after Rashid Khan dismissed CSK opener Rachin Ravindra. Photograph: BCCI

Dube had the composed Daryl Mitchell for company, who also chipped in with an unbeaten 20-ball 24 in a stand of 57 runs for the fourth wicket in 5.5 overs.