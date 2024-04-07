News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Stoinis half-ton guides LSG to 163 for 5 against GT

IPL PIX: Stoinis half-ton guides LSG to 163 for 5 against GT

Source: PTI
April 07, 2024 21:52 IST
IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Lucknow on Sunday.

Marcus Stoinis plays a shot.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit a fine fifty, his first in this edition of the tournament, while Nicholas Pooran played a cameo towards the end to guide Lucknow Super Giants to 163 for 5 in an IPL match in Lucknow on Sunday.

 

Opting to bat, LSG rode on Stoinis's 58 off 43 balls and his 73-run stand off 62 balls with skipper KL Rahul (33 off 31) for the third wicket to propel LSG.

Towards the end, Pooran made 32 off 22 balls to help his side's cause.

Umesh Yadav 

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates after dismissing Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

It was an eventful first over from Umesh Yadav (2/22) as, after being dispatched over deep backward square leg boundary by in-form Quinton de Kock in the second ball of the innings, he got his man a ball later.

De Kock went for a similar shot to get an outside edge and Noor Ahmad took a smart catch at the third man.

In the first ball of his next over, Umesh was pulled by Devdutt Padikkal to square leg fence but the pacer got his revenge inducing an outside edge from the left-hander and Vijay Shankar made no mistake at slip as GT slid to 18 for 2 after three overs.

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis steadied LSG’s innings after early wickets.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis steadied LSG’s innings after early wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul, however, went about his business in a quiet fashion, plucking three boundaries off Spencer Johnson with delightful strokes through the square and straight down the ground to pick up 13 runs off the fourth over.

Rahul found an able ally in Stoinis as they played cautiously, dispatching bad deliveries to the fence to form the partnership and stabilise LSG's innings.

Rahul Tewatia picks up a catch to end KL Rahul’s innings.

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia picks up a catch to end KL Rahul’s innings. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul was in great touch but just when he looked to spice up the run rate, the right-hander perished -- he went for a huge heave down the ground off Darshan Nalkande that was in the slot, but mistimed the hit and Rahul Tewatia took a fine catch at long-on in the 13th over.

Marcus Stoinis celebrates his half-century. 

Marcus Stoinis celebrates his half-century.

Stoinis got a reprieve on 43 and the Australian cashed in on the chance with both hands, clobbering Nalkande over his head for a maximum and in the process brought up his fifty in 40 balls.

Stoinis then cleared Nalkande over wide long on for another six but the young bowler had the last laugh as he got his man in the next ball, caught by wicket-keeper BR Sharath as the batter went for another maximum.

Pooran 

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Pooran gave the final flourish to LSG innings with some strong hits.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

