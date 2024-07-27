News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » French gold medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron

French gold medallists Perec and Riner light Olympic cauldron

July 27, 2024 04:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Torchbearers Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

IMAGE: Torchbearers Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

French three-times Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner lit the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron on Friday during the opening ceremony, where it will burn while the Games are under way in the French capital.

Perec, 56, won three gold medals across two Olympics in athletics and was the heavy favourite to light the cauldron near the Louvre Museum.

 

Riner, who is competing in Paris, has won two individual judo gold medals and one team gold.

French cyclist Charles Coste (from right) lights the torches of judoka Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-José Pérec during the Opening Ceremony.

IMAGE: French cyclist Charles Coste (from right) lights the torches of judoka Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-José Pérec during the Opening Ceremony. Photograph: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Perec is widely considered France's greatest Summer Olympian, having won the 400 metres at the Barcelona Games in 1992 before claiming a 200-400 double four years later in Atlanta.

Like Riner, Perec was born in the overseas region of Guadeloupe.

Riner, 35, will bid for a third individual gold when he starts his event in the +100kg category.

They were each handed a torch in the Jardin des Tuileries after several top sporting names, including French soccer great Zinedine Zidane, Spain's 14-times French Open tennis champion Rafael Nadal, American 23-times Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and Romanian gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
When P T Usha Met Nadal!
When P T Usha Met Nadal!
Olympics: Onus on young Indian shooters to end drought
Olympics: Onus on young Indian shooters to end drought
PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
PIX: Of Lady Gaga, cabaret and a mystery torchbearer
PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade
PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade
All you must know about Olympics surfing in Tahiti
All you must know about Olympics surfing in Tahiti

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening

PIX: France Wows With Spectacular Olympics Opening

PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade

PIX: Flag bearers Sindhu, Kamal lead India in parade

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances