News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Qualifier 1 PIX: Starc-inspired KKR restrict SRH to 159

IPL Qualifier 1 PIX: Starc-inspired KKR restrict SRH to 159

Source: PTI
May 21, 2024 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: KKR's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy.Photograph: BCCI

IPL's costliest buy Mitchell Starc lived up to the billing with a sensational three-wicket early burst as Kolkata Knight Riders shot SunRisers Hyderabad for a below-par 159 in Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Starc found delivered a body blow on the second ball of the game by rattling Travis Head's stumps before accounting for the in-form Nitish Reddy (9) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0) to leave the opponents reeling inside the powerplay.

 

IPL's third highest run-getter Head was all over the place when he went for a wild heave against the lanky Australian, who got the ball nipping slightly away after pitching and knocking down the off and middle stumps to dismiss the batter for his second consecutive duck.

Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out by Mitchell Starc 

IMAGE: Travis Head of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out by Mitchell Starc.Photograph: BCCI

Starc then bounced out Reddy with wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz settling himself well under the ball for a simple grab.

Shahbaz was the next to depart as he chopped one onto his wickets looking to guide it down to the third man.

Starc's opening spell of 3-0-22-3 gave KKR complete control of the proceedings as the other bowlers thrived in the situation to drive home the advantage. 

Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad launches the ball into the stands for a six 

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi of Sunrisers Hyderabad launches the ball into the stands for a six.Photograph: BCCI

Reduced to 39/3, SRH needed a counterattack and that came from Rahul Tripathi (55 off 35) but it was far from enough.

Tripathi soaked in pressure well to keep the boundaries flowing for SRH but he did not find enough support from the other end, beyond a 62-run stand for the fifth wicket with Heinrich Klaasen.

Sanvir Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad gets clean bowled by Sunil Narine  

IMAGE: Sanvir Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad gets clean bowled by Sunil Narine.Photograph: BCCI

The burly South African, who had scored a vital 49 in the last match, did not go all out but played a crucial knock of 32, which came off 21 balls with three fours and a six until he found the man at deep midwicket off Varun Chakravarthy in the 11th over.

Facing the task of rebuilding again, there was no respite for the struggles that SRH had to endure when Tripathi was run out after a brilliant effort in the field from Andre Russell caught the SRH batter halfway through the pitch when there was perhaps no run on offer. 

Sunil Narine smiles as Heinrich Klaasen takes him on 

IMAGE: Sunil Narine smiles as Heinrich Klaasen takes him on.Photograph: BCCI

Abdul Samad hammered a six off his first ball but his resistance too did not last long enough and the last of the recognised SRH batters, impact player Sanvir Singh, was cleaned up by Sunil Narine (1/40) on the first ball he faced.

Pat Cummins scored a crucial 30 off 24 balls 

IMAGE: Pat Cummins scored a crucial 30 off 24 balls.Photograph: BCCI

SRH skipper Pat Cummins played a crucial knock of 30 off 24 while also putting on a vital 33-run stand for the last wicket with Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to take SRH beyond the 150-mark.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
Nobody gives you a discount for age: Dhoni
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
11 Best Spells of IPL 2024
11 Best Spells of IPL 2024
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Excise scam: Jolt to Sisodia as HC rejects bail pleas
Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream
Ronaldo, Pepe to help fuel Portugal's Euro dream
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight, 1 dead
India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1: RBI Bulletin
India likely to grow by 7.5% in Q1: RBI Bulletin

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Will Virat Kohli Be The Next MVP?

Will Virat Kohli Be The Next MVP?

'My Life Changed After The 5 Sixes'

'My Life Changed After The 5 Sixes'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances