News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: SRH qualify for playoffs; washout woes for GT

IPL 2024: SRH qualify for playoffs; washout woes for GT

Source: PTI
May 16, 2024 22:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday qualified for the Indian Premier League play-offs after rain washed out their IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad without a ball being bowled.

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

 

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

SRH-GT rain

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 PM, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.

It is the second game to be called off in this IPL, because of rain and wet outfield.

SRH-GT rain

Four teams -- Chennai Super Kings (14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12), Delhi Capitals (14) and Lucknow Super Giants (12) -- are still in fray for the battle for the last spot.

If LSG win against Mumbai Indians on Friday, they will move to 14 points to stay mathematically alive but CSK will seal the spot if they beat RCB or the game is washed out on Saturday.

If RCB beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare then they will grab the fourth available spot on the basis of net run-rate as they would be on 14 points, same as DC, CSK and LSG (if they win).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kumble fears youngsters won't line up to start bowling
Kumble fears youngsters won't line up to start bowling
Chahal Takes A Stunner!
Chahal Takes A Stunner!
Will in form Dhoni carry on for two more years?
Will in form Dhoni carry on for two more years?
Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race
Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race
Owner of Mumbai hoarding, that kills 16, arrested
Owner of Mumbai hoarding, that kills 16, arrested
What happened to me was...: Swati Maliwal on 'assault'
What happened to me was...: Swati Maliwal on 'assault'
Chhetri's childhood coach turns the clock back
Chhetri's childhood coach turns the clock back

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race

Rain in Hyderabad spices up IPL race

KL hasn't done bad at all: Klusener backs LSG skipper

KL hasn't done bad at all: Klusener backs LSG skipper

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances