IPL PIX: Bumrah, Chawla restrict KKR to 157

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer stood out with a 21-ball 42 before a disciplined Mumbai Indians bowling unit restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 157/7 in the IPL 2024 match reduced to 16 overs per side in Kolkata on Saturday.

Battling a strained hamstring, Iyer lifted KKR after their worst start of the season with his counter-attacking knock after MI won the toss following a late start because of rain.



The highlight of the left-hander's innings was the way he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six and two fours.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Having missed 11 matches because of a finger injury, Nitish Rana made a 23-ball 33 in a key partnership with Iyer before getting run out.



But Mumbai bounced back well with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla returning 2/38 from his three overs, taking the two key wickets of Iyer and Andre Russell (24 off 14 balls).



Russell was looking in the mood and his wicket against the run of play denied KKR some extra runs.



Bumrah (2/39 from four overs) ended his splendid spell by dismissing Rinku Singh for a 12-ball 20.

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla celebrates after dismissing Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI

On a tacky wicket that remained under covers for three days owing to persistent rain in the city, KKR had their worst start of the season and lost their openers -- Phil Salt (6) and Sunil Narine (0) -- in the space of seven balls.



After being hit for a first-ball six, Nuwan Thushara dismissed Salt with a slower one and Bumrah flummoxed Narine with a delivery that angled away but swung in late to rattle his off-stump.



Bumrah looked unplayable and teased the batters by bowling a Test match length, knocking over a clueless Narine off his first ball.



Skipper Shreyas Iyer also looked tentative and was bowled by Anshul Kamboj for a 10-ball seven after he shuffled too much across and missed the flick as the ball crashed into the leg stump.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj celebrates the wicket of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer had a tough time after being hit on his heel by a throw from square leg. After some treatment, the left-hander batted with disdain and attacked MI's best bowler when he hit him for a six and even stepped out for a boundary in a 15-run over.



His innings ensured that KKR kept their run-rate high, as they recovered to 45/3 in the Powerplay, which was reduced to five overs because of rain.



Chawla got him with his first ball, but then, Russell kept the momentum.



He greeted Chawla with a mighty slog over the cow corner and also showed his graceful side with an elegant four.