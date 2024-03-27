PIX: SRH smash highest total in IPL history

IMAGES from the IPL match played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Records tumbled left-right and centre as Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history, to leave Mumbai Indians shell shocked in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Travis Head (62 off 24) and Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) came up with a sensational display of power-hitting, that saw the latter snatching the franchise record for fastest fifty from the Australian within minutes.

Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out off 34 balls) provided the fireworks in the end to help SRH break an 11-year-old record. The previous highest total in IPL was 263 for five achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013.

IMAGE: Travis Head on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

It was raining fours and sixes throughout the innings as Head and Sharma toyed with the Mumbai Indians attack.

Head, who was surprisingly left out of the playing eleven for the opening game, reinforced his status as one of the most dangerous batters in the game with a whirlwind effort.

He broke David Warner's record of the fastest fifty by a SRH batter with a 18-ball half-century before Sharma surpassed Head's feat 20 balls later by reaching the milestone in 16 balls.

IMAGE: Travis Head celebrates on reaching his half-century off 18 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Head, who was dropped by compatriot Tim David at the start of his innings, opened his front leg and hit boundaries at will, collecting nine fours and three sixes in total.

The southpaw completed his fifty with an inside out four wide of mid-off before dispatching a bouncer from Gerald Coetzee for a six over deep midwicket, prompting opposition skipper Hardik Pandya to acknowledge the Australian's brutal assault.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

When Head departed, Sharma went hammer and tongs, mostly targeting the cow corner region for his seven sixes and three boundaries.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya talks to 17-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka who was clobbered for runs. Photograph: BCCI

It was a nightmarish start to the IPL for the 17-year-old South African pacer Kwena Maphaka, who made the Mumbai Indians squad at the back of his exploits in the U-19 World Cup.

He leaked as many as 66 runs in his four overs. The left-arm pacer could not recover from Head's onslaught in his second over in which he conceded 22 runs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed by Piyush Chawla. Photograph: BCCI

With the majority of the Mumbai bowlers taken to the cleaners, it was surprising that Mumbai Indians skipper Pandya waited till the 13th over to give Jasprit Bumrah his second over.

Following Sharma's dismissal, the in-form Klaasen ensured there was no stopping to the SRH's six hitting spree. Klaasen ended up with seven sixes with the maximum off a Bumrah bouncer standing out.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram plays the reverse sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Klaasen had almost taken SRH over the line with his breath-taking knock against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Former skipper Aiden Markram chipped in 42 off 28 balls.