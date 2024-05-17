News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Rahul-Pooran powerlift LSG to 214 vs MI

PIX: Rahul-Pooran powerlift LSG to 214 vs MI

Source: PTI
May 17, 2024 21:58 IST
IMAGES form the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai on Friday

SCORECARD

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants scored a massive 214 for 6 against Mumbai Indians in their last IPL match in Mumbai on Friday.

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored 55 off 41 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul (55 off 41 balls) first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran who clobbered a 29-ball 75 studded with eight maximums and five boundaries.

Piyush Chawla

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after Piyush Chawla got the wicket of Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.

Arjun Tendulkar, who was inducted in the playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup, bowled 2.2 overs and conceded 22 runs without taking a wicket.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Piyush Chawla celebrates after dismissing Marcus Stoinis leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians were the first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race, while LSG too are virtually out of contention.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 214 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 55, Marcus Stoinis 28, Nichola Pooran 75; Piyush Chawla 3/29, Nuwan Thushara 3/28). 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
