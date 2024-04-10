PIX: Samon, Parag power Rajasthan Royals to huge total

Images from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson put on a century stand after Rajasthan Royals lost both openers early in the IPL match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson continued their red-hot form in IPL 2024. Their aggressive fifties propelled Rajasthan Royals to 196 for 3 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Wednesday.

At 43 for 2 in the Powerplay, the Titans had it all under control before skipper Samson (68 not out off 38 balls) and Parag (76 off 48) combined to snatch the momentum from the visitors.

The Royals smashed as many as 123 runs in the last 10 overs.

Parag, who has taken his game to the next level and is thriving in his new batting position of No. 4, was at his disdainful best on way to his third half-century in five innings.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates dismissing Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

He shared a 130-run stand off 78 balls with Samson, who has also been in sublime touch since the start of the tournament.

Matthew Wade dropping Parag on 0 and 6 off star spinner Rashid Khan also cost Titans dearly as the in-form batter found the big hits at will afterwards.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates the big wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

The 22-year-old hammered five sixes, three of them coming against left-arm spinner Noor Ahmed via the sweep shot.

Parag brought up his fifty with a flat six over long-on off pacer Mohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit 2 sixes and 7 fours in his 38-ball 68. Photograph: BCCI

Samson, on the other hand, started with back-to-back fours off Umesh Yadav before taking a backseat to watch Parag go about his business.

Besides catching, Gujarat Titans' ground fielding was equally poor.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Samson reached his third half-century with a straight boundary off a Mohit full toss that should have been caught by Rahul Tewatia at long-on.

Frustrated at the turn of events, Titans captain Shubman Gill could not hold back his emotions over a wide call that eventually stayed wide.

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar takes up a stellar catch to end Riyan Parag’s knock. Photograph: BCCI

In the penultimate over, Parag pulled a bouncer off Mohit over mid-wicket for another maximum.

Early on in the Royals innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 19) played some exquisite strokes on the off-side before falling to a pre-meditated scoop off Umesh Yadav.

His opening partner Jos Buttler went for an expansive drive off Rashid in the sixth over but ended up getting caught at first slip.