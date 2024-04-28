News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Sudharsan, Shahrukh star as GT set 201 target for RCB

PIX: Sudharsan, Shahrukh star as GT set 201 target for RCB

Source: PTI
April 28, 2024 17:48 IST
IMAGES from the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Shahrukh Khan

IMAGE: Shahrukh Khan celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Shahrukh Khan made full use of his promotion in the batting order for his maiden IPL fifty while Sai Sudharsan stayed till the end to guide Gujarat Titans to 200 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Batting at number four, Shahrukh (58 off 30) teamed up with Sudharsan (84 not out off 49) to give Gujarat Titans a much needed push after a tepid start. The duo shared an 86-run stand off 45 balls.

 

RCB put the home team into bat in the scorching Ahmedabad heat with Glenn Maxwell returning to their playing eleven from a "mental and physical health" break.

Wriddhiman Saha (5 off 4) was dismissed early as the first over bowled by left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh. The former India wicketkeeper tried to make room for an aerial hit over extra cover but ended up mistiming to Karn Sharma at third man.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates after removing Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Shubman Gill (16) was undone by the on-field brilliance from Cameron Green who ran towards his left to take a stunning catch at long-on off Maxwell.

B Sai Sudarshan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan in action. Photograph: BCCI

With Sudharan at the other end, Titans decided to do something different and sent Shahrukh ahead of the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller.

B Sai Sudarshan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The move worked as Shahrukh milked the spinners mainly in the cow corner region, hammering five sixes and three fours. He completed the half-century with a maximum over long-on off Green before Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up with a sharp yorker.

David Miller

IMAGE: David Miller in action. Photograph: BCCI

Miller (26 not out off 19) joined Sudharsan in the middle and two shared an unbeaten 69 run stand off 36 balls to push the team to a par score.

Sudharan's second straight fifty plus score comprised eight fours and four sixes. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
