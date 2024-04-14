IPL PIX: LSG post 161 for 7 against KKR

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday
Lucknow Super Giants posted 161 for 7 in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.
For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.
Brief Scores:
Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28).