IPL PIX: LSG post 161 for 7 against KKR

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants posted 161 for 7 in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28).

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni in action. Photograph: BCCI