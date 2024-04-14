News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: LSG post 161 for 7 against KKR

IPL PIX: LSG post 161 for 7 against KKR

Source: PTI
April 14, 2024 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants posted 161 for 7 in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday.

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.

For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28). 

Ayush Badoni

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni in action. Photograph: BCCI
 
Ayush Badoni
IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates after removing Ayush Badoni. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
PBKS Vs RR: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
India likely to suspend flight operations to Israel
India likely to suspend flight operations to Israel
BJP releases manifesto: No NRC in 'Modi ki guarantee'
BJP releases manifesto: No NRC in 'Modi ki guarantee'
Why are LSG wearing green and maroon jersey vs KKR?
Why are LSG wearing green and maroon jersey vs KKR?
No country evacuating citizens from Israel for now
No country evacuating citizens from Israel for now

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Why are LSG wearing green and maroon jersey vs KKR?

Why are LSG wearing green and maroon jersey vs KKR?

Painful blow to Punjab Kings: Dhawan out for 7-10 days

Painful blow to Punjab Kings: Dhawan out for 7-10 days

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances