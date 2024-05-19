PIX: Prabhsimran, Jitesh steer PBKS to imposing total vs SRH

Images from the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh dispatches the ball to the boundary during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Prabhsimran Singh set the tone with a quickfire fifty before skipper Jitesh Sharma finished it off in style as Punjab Kings posted an imposing 214 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The new-look opening pair of Prabhsimran and Vidarbha's Atharva Taide put on 97 runs off 55 balls as PBKS did well to go through the Powerplay without losing a wicket after opting to bat.

Prabhsimran smashed seven fours and four sixes in his 45-ball 71, while Taide will regret missing out on a fifty after being dismissed for a well-made 46 off just 27 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

After his departure, Prabhsimran and Rilee Rossouw put together 54 off 32 balls to keep the momentum going in the middle overs.

IMAGE: Atharva Taide plays a cheeky shot during his 46 off 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

It looked one-way traffic at 151 for 1 in 14 overs when leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth dismissed the well-set Prabhsimran off a quicker delivery that took a faint edge and Heinrich Klaasen did well to take a one-handed catch behind the stumps.

Cummins (1/36) ended his spell with the wicket of Rossouw, who fell one run shy of a half-century in the 18th over.

IMAGE: Prabhsimran Singh celebrates completing 50. Photograph: BCCI

That left two new batters at the crease -- Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma.

T Natarajan (2/33) did well to remove the inform Ashutosh in the penultimate over.

PBKS went on to lose four wickets for 44 runs in five overs before stand-in skipper Jitesh's last over assault took them to a fighting total.

IMAGE: Left arm pacer T. Natarajan celebrates with skipper Pat Cummins after dismissing Atharva Taide. Photograph: BCCI

Jitesh (32 not out from 15 balls; 2x4, 2x6) finished with two sixes against Nitish Kumar Reddy in a 20-run final over.

It was a fearless batting display by Punjab Kings, who had nothing to lose while playing the last match of the season.

There was no Jonny Bairstow or Liam Livingstone -- the English duo who have left home for national duty -- but the PBKS batters never felt their absence after they opted to bat.

IMAGE: Rilee Rossouw sends the ball over the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Following a tidy start by Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar where the duo conceded just 12 runs, Prabhsimran took on the veteran Indian seamer slamming him for consecutive boundaries.

Left-hander Taide then got into the act in Natarajan's opening over, when he dragged one from outside off to through mid-on and followed it up with a mighty pull.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeper Heinrich Klaasen takes a fine catch to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The diminutive Punjab batter Prabhsimran added to their misery, hammering a 145kph delivery from Cummins over deep square leg with sheer timing.

Taide also matched his senior partner Prabhsimran and took on Bhuvneshwar with a six and four, as PBKS cruised to 61 for no loss in the power play and the home side looked desperate in search of a breakthrough.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen runs out Shashank Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Natarajan finally broke the opening partnership in the 10th over with a short and widish delivery to dismiss a well-set Taide.

But Prabhsimran continued his belligerent batting in the company of Rossouw and raced to a 34-ball fifty, his second this season in the 11th over.

His big assault came in Nitish Reddy's next over when the duo spanked him for 20 runs two sixes and one four as there was no stopping PBKS.