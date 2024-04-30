IPL PIX: LSG bowlers on fire! Restrict MI to 144/7

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera rebuilt MI’s innings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' top-order came a cropper as Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling display to restrict them to 144 for seven in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, MI dug in a big hole for themselves by losing four wickets in the powerplay. The visitors just couldn't recover from the hiccup despite a 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Nehal Wadhera (46) and Ishan Kishan (32).

Tim David's 18-ball 35, which included a 17-run last over, gave the total some semblance of respectability.

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

MI's top-order misfired as the visitors managed just 28 for 4 in the first six overs, the second-lowest powerplay score of this IPL.

While Rohit was sent back by left arm pacer Mohin Khan, Marcus Stoinis induced a fine edge with a slow ball to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav.

MI slipped into further trouble when Ravi Bishnoi's direct throw found in-form Tilak Varma short of the crease.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates after removing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya then was out for a golden duck after poking at an away going delivery from Naveen Ul Haq, as MI slumped to 27 for 4 in 5.2 overs.

LSG used Stoinis well in the powerplay as his spell of three overs with the new ball yielded a wicket for 19.

Returning from injury, pace sensation Mayank Yadav could have had a wicket but Ashton Turner dropped Ishan Kishan at deep square leg.

IMAGE: Nehal Wadhera bowled by Mohsin Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship with their fifth wicket stand but LSG bowlers didn't give much away as MI reached 68 for 4 in 12 overs.

With seven overs remaining, Kishan tried to up the ante only to fall for a Bishnoi googly. Wadhera, however, smashed Mayank for two sixes and a four as 16 runs came off the 15th over.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after removing MI opener Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Mohsin, however, returned to clean up Wadhera with a superb angling-in yorker but David blasted a four and a six to take 11 runs.

Mohammed Nabi then dragged one on to the stumps off Mayank, who left the field immediately, raising concerns of injury.