News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: LSG bowlers on fire! Restrict MI to 144/7

IPL PIX: LSG bowlers on fire! Restrict MI to 144/7

Source: PTI
April 30, 2024 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera rebuilt MI’s innings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' top-order came a cropper as Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling display to restrict them to 144 for seven in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, MI dug in a big hole for themselves by losing four wickets in the powerplay. The visitors just couldn't recover from the hiccup despite a 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Nehal Wadhera (46) and Ishan Kishan (32).

Tim David's 18-ball 35, which included a 17-run last over, gave the total some semblance of respectability.

Mohsin Khan

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

MI's top-order misfired as the visitors managed just 28 for 4 in the first six overs, the second-lowest powerplay score of this IPL.

While Rohit was sent back by left arm pacer Mohin Khan, Marcus Stoinis induced a fine edge with a slow ball to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav.

MI slipped into further trouble when Ravi Bishnoi's direct throw found in-form Tilak Varma short of the crease.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates after removing Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya then was out for a golden duck after poking at an away going delivery from Naveen Ul Haq, as MI slumped to 27 for 4 in 5.2 overs.

LSG used Stoinis well in the powerplay as his spell of three overs with the new ball yielded a wicket for 19.

Returning from injury, pace sensation Mayank Yadav could have had a wicket but Ashton Turner dropped Ishan Kishan at deep square leg.

Nehal Wadhera

IMAGE: Nehal Wadhera bowled by Mohsin Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship with their fifth wicket stand but LSG bowlers didn't give much away as MI reached 68 for 4 in 12 overs.

With seven overs remaining, Kishan tried to up the ante only to fall for a Bishnoi googly. Wadhera, however, smashed Mayank for two sixes and a four as 16 runs came off the 15th over.

Ravi Bishnoi

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after removing MI opener Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Mohsin, however, returned to clean up Wadhera with a superb angling-in yorker but David blasted a four and a six to take 11 runs.

Mohammed Nabi then dragged one on to the stumps off Mayank, who left the field immediately, raising concerns of injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit
MI's Special Song For Birthday Boy Rohit
Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh
Impact Player Rule hurts Rinku Singh
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
How India's T20 WC-bound players have fared in IPL
Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian steps down
Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian steps down
SC questions ED over Kejriwal's pre-election arrest
SC questions ED over Kejriwal's pre-election arrest
India's core sectors' growth rose to 5.2% in Mar
India's core sectors' growth rose to 5.2% in Mar
ED nabs Haryana Cong MLA's son in fund fraud case
ED nabs Haryana Cong MLA's son in fund fraud case

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

T20 WC: Samson, Chahal, Dube picked; Rahul axed

Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!

Dada Gets A Hug From The Don!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances