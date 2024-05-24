IPL Qualifier 2 PIX: RR pacers restrict SRH to 175

Images from the Qualifier 2 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen is bowled by Sandeep Sharma during the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Sandeep Sharma, the master operator on tacky surfaces, made use of his skill-sets to optimum effect as Rajasthan Royals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/9 in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2024 in Chennai on Friday.



The Royals' bowlers did well to keep the all-powerful SRH batting line-up in check despite Heinrich Klaasen's vital knock of 50 from 34 balls, with four sixes.

Trent Boult (3/45) started the slide in the Powerplays, Sandeep choked the SRH batters in the middle overs while Avesh Khan 2.0 was as menacing at the death (3/27) as he has been throughout the tournament.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma celebrates the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: BCCI

But it was the canny Sandeep (2/25 in 4 overs), who took pace off his deliveries to good effect, with four SRH batters mistiming their shots to the fielder at short thirdman.



Yuzvendra Chahal manning the slot took three catches while Ravichandran Ashwin also got one at the same position.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The problem that SRH batters, including the in-form Travis Head (34 off 28 balls), faced was the lack of pace in the surface that became a hindrance while using it for the traditional T20 ramp scoops.



Abhishek Sharma (12) at the start became indiscreet when he played one shot too many off Boult and was caught off a miscue on the off-side.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The ploy to use Ashwin with the new ball because of his familiarity with Chepauk didn't work as Rahul Tripathi (37 off 15 balls) hit the senior off-spinner out of the attack in the Powerplay.



Just when it seemed that he was taking control on a day when Head wasn't getting his timing right, his poor shot selection while trying to hit Boult over short thirdman became his undoing.

IMAGE: Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Abdul Samad. Photograph: BCCI

Aiden Markram's poor run with the bat continued as he got a thick outside edge trying to drive and was caught at short thirdman. However with Klaasen in the middle, SRH were clawing back at 99/3 before Head paid for his profligacy with Sandeep rolling his fingers over.



Klaasen understood that the ball wasn't coming onto the bat and only went for the jugular to the deliveries that were in his arc as he got one of his better half-centuries in difficult conditions before Sandeep produced a perfect yorker to dismiss him in the penultimate over.

With Klaasen's departure, the chances of getting past 200 also went through the window.