IPL PIX: Pant, Axar dazzle as DC post huge total

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel slammed quickfire half-centuries, putting on a blistering century stand to power Delhi Capitals to a huge 224/4 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 match in Delhi on Wednesday.

Pant and Axar stitched 113 off just 68 balls for the fourth wicket with their counter-attacking approach to get DC back, after they were struggling on 44/3 in six overs.



While Pant led from the front, remaining unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls, smashing eight sixes and five fours, Axar made 66 off 43 balls studded with five fours and four sixes.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Sent into bat, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Parthiv Patel got DC off to a flying start, as the hosts raced to 34 for no loss in three overs.



Fraser-McGurk, who smashed a blistering 18-ball 65 in their last match, looked at his ominous best as he elegantly pulled DC bowlers over the fence but his knock was cut short by Sandeep Warrier as the young Australian was holed out at square-leg by Noor Ahmed.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

It was a double blow for DC in the fourth over as two balls later Shaw was caught by the same fielder off Warrier as the Afghanistan came up with a diving at deep square leg.



DC's problems were further compounded when Warrier accounted for his third wicket of the day in the form of Shai Hope, who was latched on by a diving Rashid Khan at deep extra cover as DC slumped to 44/3 in the Powerplay.



With three wickets down, Pant and Axar initially played sensibly and tried to forge a partnership but once they were set, they unleashed their brutal attack.

IMAGE: Axar Patel hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Pant started slowly but gained in confidence as time progressed and unleashed his trademark pick up shots of his legs, cuts and pulls to score his runs.



While Pant looked in full flow after getting his groove, Axar played the second fiddle but didn't falter to dispatch the bad balls to the fence.

But Axar upped his tempo as the innings progressed and notched up his fifty off 37 balls with a boundary off Rashid in the last ball of the 15th over.

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant during their 113-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Pant attacked anything which was pitched on his legs as he effortlessly flicked Mohit Sharma for a six over midwicket in the 16th over. He then clobbered Mohit over long-off in the same over to prop up DC's run rate.



Axar matched his skipper stroke-for-stroke as he dispatched Noor for huge back-to-back sixes in the 17th over.



But in search of one too many, Axar perished in the next ball, caught by Sai Kishore at long-on. Pant brought up his fifty with a hit over the long-on fence off Mohit.

IMAGE: Sandeep Warrier, center, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Photograph: BCCI

Tristan Stubbs' late seven-ball 26-run cameo and Pant's pyrotechnics towards the end took DC beyond the 200-run mark, with 97 runs coming from the last five overs -- the second most by any team from the 16th to the 20th over.



The gamble to introduce spinner R Sai Kishore in the 19th over backfired for Titans as Stubbs slammed the spinner for a couple of sixes and as many fours.



Pant unleashed havoc on Mohit in the last over, hitting the veteran bowler for four sixes and one four to pick up 31 runs. Veteran Mohit registered the most expensive figures in IPL history as he conceded 73 runs in his four overs.