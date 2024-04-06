IPL PIX: Kohli's masterclass takes RCB to 183/3 vs RR

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur on Saturday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after bringing up his hundred. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli enhanced his status as a lone ranger by notching up a record-extending eighth IPL century but Royal Challengers could only manage just about par-score of 183 for 3 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.

Kohli showed superb improvisation, from his wrist-rolled pulls, powerful swat flicks to steer through third man as he remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 balls and has now scored 38 percent of RCB's total runs so far.

Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes and barring the assistance received from his skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 from 33 balls; 2x4, 2x6), he did not get any support from the other batters.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put up a century stand for the opening wicket. Photograph: BCCI

After reaching his fifty in 39 balls, Kohli stepped up well and took just 28 balls for his next fifty as he reached the milestone with a single off Nandre Burger in the penultimate over.

Glenn Maxwell (1) and debutant left-hander Saurav Chauhan (9), who failed to replicate his Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 form, fell cheaply.

IMAGE: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in action. Photograph: BCCI

Credit should go to RR spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) who stifled the proceedings in the middle overs.

Chahal was exceptional as he cleverly deceived the batters with his pace and variations by bowling googlies and sliders to fox the RCB batters.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli took charge of the RCB innings once again. Photograph: BCCI

Put in, RCB had their best ever start in this IPL when Kohli and Du Plessis saw through the power play for the first time this season in a 125-run opening partnership.

The duo put on a steady 53-run inside the power play, thanks to a brilliant over by Ashwin who conceded just three runs in the fifth over to pull them back.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the big wicket of Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

Their pace spearhead Trent Boult bowled short and Kohli pulled them to get into the zone, while Nandre Burger was wayward and leaked 26 runs from his two overs inside the power play.

Thanks to Ashwin's over, RR had RCB in check even as the visitors had all their wickets intact.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten ton. Photograph: BCCI

Chahal further tightened the noose by brilliantly stifling Kohli in the eight over where he conceded just four runs.

But Du Plessis broke the shackles smashing Boult for two sixes in the ninth over, while Kohli also got it going against his former RCB teammate, smashing Chahal for six.

Sanju Samson took a gamble to bring in Riyan Parag against the set opening duo in the 11th over.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell bowled by Nandre Burger. Photograph: BCCI

The part-time spinner, who bowls with a sling action even troubled the duo before being smashed by Kohli into the stands to bring up his third fifty this season. It came off 39 balls.

Riyan had a chance to break the partnership but he dropped a tough return catch from Du Plessis on 36.

Chahal finally broke the opening stand in an eventful 14th over, dismissing Du Plessis.

IMAGE: A slice of action from the RR vs RCB encounter in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI

In the same over, Kohli was dropped on 66, a tough chance by Burger at point, and then Boult grassed a sitter from the South African at extra cover.

However in the next ball, Buttler made no mistake when Du Plessis went in for charge once again to be holed out at long-on.

He may have failed to impress with the new ball, but Burger came back strongly in the middle overs and beat Maxwell by angle and pace to clean up the Aussie dangerman for a three-ball one.