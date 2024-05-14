News
IPL PIX: Porel, Stubbs take DC past 200 vs LSG

IPL PIX: Porel, Stubbs take DC past 200 vs LSG

Source: PTI
May 14, 2024 22:05 IST
IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supr Giants in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Abishek Porel was on the attack from the get go

IMAGE: Abishek Porel was on the attack from the get go. Photograph: BCCI

Ahishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs smashed commanding fifties as Delhi Capitals posted 208 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win IPL game in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, DC's most dangerous batter Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a trap at long-on but Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) shared 92 runs off 49 balls to give the hosts an aggressive start.

 

Rishabh Pant (33) provided solidity in the middle before Stubbs hammered three fours and four maximums in his unbeaten 25-ball 57 to take DC over the 200-mark.

 LSG celebrate the wicket of Shai Hope.

IMAGE: LSG celebrate the wicket of Shai Hope. Photograph: BCCI

For LSG, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1/26) and left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan (0/29) were impressive, while Naveen-ul-Haq (2/51) picked up two wickets but was expensive.

Porel smashed six boundaries and four sixes during his stay. He cut the third ball of his innings over third man off Mohsin before picking up three fours and a six off Arshad Khan.

Porel drove through the offside, cut and pulled anything short to race away to his second fifty of this IPL off 21 balls.

Shai Hope launches the ball for a six 

IMAGE: Shai Hope launches the ball for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Hope too stepped up with two fours and a six off Yudhvir Singh, who conceded 16 runs as DC crossed the 50-mark in a jiffy.

Naveen was welcomed with a six by Porel, who sent him to the second tier next with another pull to take DC to 73 for one in powerplay.

KL Rahul takes a catch on the second attempt to remove Shai Hope.  

IMAGE: KL Rahul takes a catch on the second attempt to remove Shai Hope. Photograph: BCCI

Soon spinners were introduced from both ends as Hope smashed a flat six off Bishnoi (1/26) but the bowler broke the partnership after having the West Indian caught as KL Rahul held on to the catch in his second attempt.

Rishabh Pant in action 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant in action. Photograph: BCCI

Back after serving a one match suspension, Pant brought up the team hundred with a four off Deepak Hooda but Naveen removed Porel at the other end. He was caught by Pooran at the boundary rope, leaving DC were 111 for 3 in 12th over.

With Bishnoi keeping things tight, runs slowed down but Pant picked up two fours once Krunal Pandya was back in attack. Mohsin, however, gave just four in his third over as DC reached 136 for 3 in 15 overs.

Tristan Stubbs raced to a 22-ball half-century

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs raced to a 22-ball half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Stubbs then exploded with a six and two fours off Arshad in an 18-run over but Pant holed out to Hooda at long-on while going for a maximum off Naveen.

Stubbs slammed Mohsin for a maximum before clobbering two more sixes off Naveen to reach his fifty in 22 balls. He added 50 off 22 balls with Axar Patel (14) as 72 came in last five overs.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
