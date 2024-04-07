News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PIX: Shepherd's late fireworks propel Mumbai to a huge 234/5 vs Delhi

IPL PIX: Shepherd's late fireworks propel Mumbai to a huge 234/5 vs Delhi

Source: PTI
April 07, 2024 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Romario Shepherd's explosive cameo took Mumbai Indians to a big total against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Romario Shepherd clobbered 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's 20th over as Mumbai Indians batting unit fired in unison to post an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shepherd tore into Nortje, hammering four sixes and two fours as his 10-ball-39 not out ensured the fourth highest innings total in this IPL for MI. This was also their highest total at Wankhede.

 

Nortje's final figures read a sorry 2 for 65 in 4 overs. Ishant Sharma, in all likelihood, playing his last IPL edition is looking a pale shadow of his very old self, being taken for 40 in 3 overs.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma handed Mumbai a strong start. Photograph: BCCI

Shepherd was last to join the party but seemed to have made the most of it, after each of Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) also made merry in batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was, however, a forgettable outing for Suryakumar Yadav, who perished for two-ball duck on his first game since mid-December last year.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

But David's fiery knock and Shepherd's late fireworks ensured that they still had a huge total on board.

Rohit went hammer and tongs right from the beginning to set the ball rolling for the Mumbai Indians, who raced to 75 for no loss in the powerplay with Kishan also chipping in.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The second over witnessed an interesting battle between two India players as Rohit punished Ishant Sharma for being wayward at the start, but the lanky bowler soon found his rhythm to beat the bat thrice to end the initial exchange.

With Kishan also opening up from the other end, Rohit tore into Australian Jhye Richardson, picking up the length early on two consecutive deliveries to send them flying into the stands.

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGuk takes a catch to send Suryakumar Yadav back to the dugout for a duck. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi were forced to introduced spin but MI did not relent, with both Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav being hit for a flurry of fours as the hosts raced ahead.

However, right after the powerplay, Delhi struck when a delivery from Patel skidded through and beat a cross-batted shot from Rohit to crash into the wickets, denying the former MI skipper his first fifty of the season.

IMAGE: Skipper Hardik Pandya in action. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit walked back after a 27-ball 49, which featured six fours and three sixes.

Kishan continued to play attractive strokes until he hit one powerfully back to Patel, with the bowler taking a sharp catch to end the Mumbai opener's innings for 42 off 23 balls, including four fours and two sixes.

IMAGE: Tim David plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Pandya began well with a couple of powerful hits for four, but Mumbai's acceleration eventually died down even though they kept hitting those odd fours and sixes.

Mumbai's cause in general was also aided by wayward Delhi bowlers through the course of the innings, who kept feeding them balls in the zone to hit or those with enough width off which the batters could take their chances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL'
Royals, Rathore Aim For 'Best Ever IPL'
'Everyone is a MS Dhoni fan!'
'Everyone is a MS Dhoni fan!'
'Sreesanth escaped due to vacuum of law'
'Sreesanth escaped due to vacuum of law'
Foreign students asked to leave hostel after namaz row
Foreign students asked to leave hostel after namaz row
'Sreesanth escaped due to vacuum of law'
'Sreesanth escaped due to vacuum of law'
Kohli's work ethic matchless: Neeraj Kumar
Kohli's work ethic matchless: Neeraj Kumar
'Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never...'
'Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never...'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Who Batted Best? Kohli Or Buttler? Vote!

Who Batted Best? Kohli Or Buttler? Vote!

'Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never...'

'Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances