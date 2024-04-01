IPL PIX: Chahal, Boult send MI crashing for 125

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult took three wickets as Rajasthan Royals wreaked havoc with the ball to send Mumbai Indians crashing for a lowly 125 in the IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on Monday.

Boult struck early with a three-wicket burst inside the Powerplay and Chahal made life miserable for rest of the batters in the middle overs to return brilliant figures 3/11 in four overs, accounting for Hardik Pandya (34), Tilak Varma (32) and Gerald Coetzee (4).



If Chahal suffocated the MI batters in the middle overs while stopping both Pandya and Varma in their tracks, it was Boult who ran riot in the home side's top order, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for ducks.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates after removing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Photograph: BCCI

The tone was set in the first over itself by Boult who rocked the Mumbai Indians twice, including the priced scalp of Rohit who was out for a golden duck.



Rohit poked at one away from his body only to get the outside edge which was brilliantly caught by Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who took a good diving catch to his right.



Dhir (0) was guilty of walking across the wickets and failing to cover Boult's in-swing, with the ball crashing into his pads. A DRS appeal was eventually burned since the ball tracking showed it would have clipped the leg stump.

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai's situation worsened when impact player Brevis (0) steered Boult straight into the hands of the fielder at short thirdman in the third over, with Nandre Burger (2/32) taking a sharp reverse cupped catch.



Ishan Kishan (16) played a few attractive strokes but Burger found an outside edge off the left-hander's bat with Samson completing another fine grab behind the wickets to keep Mumbai Indians under the pump in the Powerplay.



Pandya, who was booed from all parts of the ground, walked to a similar reception but a brief fightback from him turned the negative noise into cheers.

IMAGE: Substitute Rovman Powell takes a superb catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai skipper showed intent when he hit three fours off Burger in the sixth over, but it was Chahal who brought an end to Pandya's resistance.



Chahal tossed one outside off-stump to make Pandya have a go at it, and the batter obliged with a big swing of the bat but the ball did not travel far enough.



The substitute fielder Rovman Powell read the elevation and speed well to cover a few yards to his right and take a fine diving catch at long-on, denying Pandya an opportunity to be a hero for his side.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals celebrate the wicket of Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI

Varma did well on his part but a fine catch at short third man by Ravichandran Ashwin cut short his stay off the bowling of Chahal.



Tim David struggled for 17 from 24 balls as he looked to rebuild the MI innings before he became Burger's second victim in the penultimate over.