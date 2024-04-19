IPL PIX: Jadeja hits fifty but Dhoni steals the show

Images from the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the attack during the IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Mooen Ali and MS Dhoni went on a six-hitting spree to power Chennai Super Kings to a competitive 176/6 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.

Jadeja slammed five fours and a six to anchor the innings after a top and middle-order batting failure but Ali (30 off 20) and Dhoni (28 off 9) swung the momentum back with a late charge after the 16th over to take them to a fighting total.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja put on an unbroken stand of 35 for the seventh wicket from just 13 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bowl, K L Rahul was spot on with his bowling changes as the pacers put the CSK batters under pressure initially before spinner Krunal Pandya tightened the noose in the middle overs.



But Ali's three sixes off Ravi Bishnoi (1/44) and Mohsin Khan's 19th over which yielded 15 overs, including four wides, a six and a four and a 19-run 20th over handed the initiative back to CSK. The last four overs yielded 63 as CSK's counter-attack left LSG stunned.



LSG seamers were on the money from the start as they exploited the conditions to pick up two wickets in the Powerplay.



Opener Rachin Ravindra's (0) aweful run continued as left-arm pacer Mohsin bowled a perfect first delivery to rattle his stumps.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane (36), who opened the innings again, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) looked to steady things with the former pulling LSG debutant Matt Henry for the first six of their innings as 13 came off the over.



Yash Thakur was introduced next in the attack and he justified Rahul's decision by inducing an outside edge off Gaikwad to be caught behind.



However, Rahane hit two fours off the last two balls of the over as CSK accumulated 13 runs in the over.



Ravindra Jadeja, promoted to No. 4, picked a boundary off Henry in the next over as CSK recovered to 52/2 in six overs at the end of Powerplay.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane is bowled by Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Owing to the slowness of the track, LSG skipper immediately introduced spinners Krunal and Bishnoi and the former struck in his second over, cleaning up Rahane.



Shivam Dube had been one of CSK's top batters in IPL 2024 but he failed to fire this time with Marcus Stoinis (1/7) justifying Rahul's decision to hand over the ball to him, striking in his first ball as the left-handed batter sliced one up in the air.



Krunal then returned to stump impact player Sameer Rizvi, who paid the price for his premeditative dance down the track as CSK lost half their side with 90 on board.

IMAGE: Yash Thakur, left, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Jadeja, who played some cracking sweep shots, held one end up and completed his fifty with a six off Mohsin to bring out his trademark sword-wielding celebration.



Rahul's decision to give another over to Bishnoi, however, backfired as Moeen slammed three sixes as 19 came off the 18th over before perishing.

IMAGE: CSK opener Rachin Ravindra is bowled by Mohsin Khan. Photograph: BCCI

LSG paid the price for a sloppy overrate as Dhoni slammed a four and a six off Mohsin before smashing Thakur for another maximum. He finished the innings with two more fours as 19 came off the last over.