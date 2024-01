The 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule

IMAGE: England are the defending champions while CO-Hosts USA make their debut at the ICC T20 World Cup . Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

A new chapter will unfold in one of the oldest rivalries in cricket history when India will square off against Pakistan on June 9, in New York, as the International Cricket Council, on Friday, announced the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ninth T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, runs from June 1-29, starting with the US playing Canada in Dallas.

The semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 in Guyana and June 27 in Trinidad while Barbados will host the final on June 29.

England are the title holders, having beaten Pakistan in Melbourne in November 2022.

Full fixtures for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024