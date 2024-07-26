Olympics opening ceremony starts with 'Parade of the Nations'

IMAGE: Greece was the first nation out in the parade of the nations in the opening ceremony with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as the flagbearer. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games featured a unique and innovative 'Parade of the Nations' as the athletes of the 205 participating countries sailed down the Seine river on boats, creating a memorable and picturesque scene in Paris on Friday.

IMAGE: Smoke clouds in the tricolours of the France flag at Pont d'Austerlitz during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

This departure from the traditional stadium setting provided a fresh and captivating experience, although the weather, with rain, posed a challenge. The ceremony highlighted Paris' iconic river Seine and offered a dreamy start to the global sporting event.

IMAGE: Former French World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane runs around Paris with the Olympic torch. Photographs: Paris 2024/Instagram

French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach were in attendance as French football legend Zinedine Zidane was seen in the opening broadcast video running around Paris with the Olympic flame.



The six kilometer parade began from Austerlitz bridge and 85 boats carried more than 6800 athletes from 205 nations and one Refugee Olympic team, with a good number of them skipping the incredible show due to their competitions on Saturday.

IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the opening ceremony. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Greece was the first nation out in the parade of the nations with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo as the flagbearer.



The Indian contingent is being led by two flag-bearers -- two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and table tennis legend Sharath Kamal.

The French organisers have promised an unforgettable spectacle, overcoming unprecedented logistical and security challenges to make an entire city the venue of the ceremony.



The organisers have claimed that the ceremony will be the biggest in Games history with more than 300,000 people watching on the banks of the Seine and billions tuned in on television.



This is the third time Paris is hosting the Olympics after 1900 and 1924.