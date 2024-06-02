PICS: US prove too good for Canada in T20 WC opener

Images from the T20 World Cup match between the United States of America and Canada in Dallas on Saturday.

IMAGE: Aaron Jones celebrates after powering the United States of America to an easy victory over Canada in the T20 World Cup opener in Dallas on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Aaron Jones scored an unbeaten 94 as tournament co-hosts USA began the T20 World Cup with an easy seven-wicket victory over Canada in a Group A battle of debutants, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Canada, aided by half-centuries from Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton, posted 194 for 5.

In reply, the United States rode on Andries Gous's 65 and Jones's unbeaten 40-ball knock to cruise home in 17.4 overs.

Jones, who was born in Queens, a New York City borough, smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries during his whirlwind innings.

Gous hit seven fours and three sixes during his stay in the middle, after the US lost two wickets with just 42 runs on the board.

The third-wicket stand between Jones and Gous produced 131 runs, laying the foundation of a fine victory on their home turf.

It was fitting that Jones finished the chase with a pair of sixes.

IMAGE: Andries Gous sends the ball over the boundary Photograph: USA Cricket/X

Earlier, Canada began their powerplay with positive intent, Dhaliwal and Aaron Johnson giving them an aggressive start.

Thereafter, Nicholas Kirton's 31-ball 51 boosted the total.

The US decided to field first after winning the toss. Johnson (23 runs off 16 balls; 5 fours) and Dhaliwal (61 off 44 balls; 6 fours, and 3 sixes) opened for the Canadians and put on a partnership of 43 runs.

IMAGE: Canada opener Navneet Dhaliwal celebrates after scoring a half-century. Photograph: ICC/Instagram

Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh effected the first breakthrough of the match in the sixth over, dismissing Johnson.

Pargat Singh (5 runs off 7 balls), another player Canadian player of Indian origin who replaced Johnson, was unable to leave a mark on the game, run-out by Monank Patel in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Pargat Singh is run-out by USA wicketkeeper Monak Patel. Photograph: ICC/X

However, Nicholas Kirton (51 off 31 balls; 3 fours, 2 sixes) played a crucial knock for Canada in the middle overs, scoring at a strike rate of 164.52.

Dhaliwal's staggering knock came to an end when Corey Anderson dismissed him in the 15th over.

IMAGE: Navneet Dhaliwal, left, found good support in Nicholas Kirton as the duo set about reconstructing the Canadian innings. Photograph: Canada Cricket/X

Kirton tried to take control of the innings after the dismissal of Dhaliwal, but was dismissed by Ali Khan in the 18th over.

Then, Dilpreet Singh was run-out in the 19th over by Monank Patel.

In the end, Shreyas Movva's (32 off 16 balls; 2 fours and 2 sixes) and Dilpreet Singh's (11 off 5 balls; 1 six, and 1 four) blitz knock in the death overs powered Canada to a healthy total.

Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, and Ali Khan picked a wicket each.