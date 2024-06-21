PIX: England check South Africa after De Kock blazes

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a solid start, scoring 65 off 38 balls, in the T20 World Cup Super 8s Group 2 match against England at Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Quinton de Kock scored a breezy half-century but David Miller missed out on one as England did well to restrict South Africa to 163 for 6 in the Group 2 Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Friday.

De Kock slammed 4 sixes and as many fours while scoring 65 off 38 balls and Miller notched a useful 43 off 28 balls.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was England's most economical bowler (4-0-23-1) while pacer Jofra Archer was their leading wicket-taker, with three for 40.

With De Kock going hammer and tongs to take the scoring rate to nearly 10 an over for most of the first half of the Proteas innings, England fought back with regular wickets courtesy excellent fielding.

De Kock launched a brutal assault on the English bowlers, particularly Archer even as Reece Topley kept it tight from the other end in the powerplay.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after taking a brilliant catch to end Quinton de Kock's fiery innings. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Having banished a slow start with a six and four off Mooen Ali to end the second over, De Kock tore into Archer to collect 21 runs with two sixes and as many fours in the fourth over.

Using Archer's pace, De Kock flicked him off the pads to clear fine leg and smashed two powerful hits to midwicket for a six and a four.

In between, there was a perfectly executed uppercut for a four which left the English bewildered.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler is all smiles after running-out Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: England Cricket/X

There was some good fortune too for the Proteas. De Kock's sweep off Adil Rashid towards fine leg was caught by Mark Wood, but a part of the ball touched the ground, as confirmed by the television replays.

However, England broke through soon after when Reeza Hendricks charged down to Moeen in the 10th over and Harry Brook took a regulation catch to peg South Africa back.

Archer, who was at the receiving end, returned to have his revenge, but had skipper Jos Buttler to thank for it.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid gets a round of high-fives from his England teammates after dismissing Aiden Markram. Photograph: England Cricket/X

De Kock looked to cut a short ball from Archer away from his body but Buttler came up with a sensational dive to pluck the ball with his left hand.

With run-rate touching 10, it seemed a right move by the Proteas to promote Heinrich Klaasen, but their plans were foiled by Buttler’s brilliance in the field.

Klaasen latched on to a short ball from Wood which eluded Buttler. As the wicketkeeper fumbled while trying to gather the ball, Klaasen attempted a quick run. Buttler did well to collect the ball,, turn in a giffy and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end, catching Klassen short of his crease.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Marco Jansen and bagging his third wicket. Photograph: England Cricket/X

South Africa's slide helped England regain control and they gained further ground when Rashid had skipper Aiden Markram (1), dragging one on to his stumps.

From 86 for no loss at one stage, South Africa were reduced to 113 for four by the 15th over.

Amid the steady fall of wickets at one end, Miller held his ground and his late charge helped South Africa go past the 150-mark.

And at the start of the last over, Archer took two wickets in two deliveries, as Harry Brook took the catch to dismiss Miller and Marco Jansen chipped the ball to Sam Curran at cover and was out for a duck.