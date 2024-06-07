PICS: Berrington, Leask steer Scotland past Namibia

Images from the ICC T20 World Cup Group B match between Scotland and Namibia in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Friday.

IMAGE: Skipper Richie Berrington and Chris Greaves celebrate after Scotland get over the line in the ICC T20 World Cup Group B match against Namibia in Barbados on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Scotland overcame several tense moments to score a five-wicket victory over Namibia and move to the top of Group B in the ICC T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Friday.

It was Scotland's first T20I victory over Namibia; they now move above the African nation in the ICC rankings.

Set a target of 156, the chase was anything but comfortable for the Scots before skipper Richie Berrington sealed victory with a maximum in the second-last over.

Scotland had a bout of the jitters with the bat, falling to 73 for 4 after 11 overs but Berrington and Michael Leask stepped up and steered them back on course.

The skipper scored an unbeaten 47 off 35 balls, while Leask smashed 35 off 17 as the Scots completed the chase with nine balls to spare.

IMAGE: Michael Leask, who scored 35 off 17 balls, including 4 sixes, and took one wicket was named man of the match. Photograph: ICC/X

Earlier, Namibia won the toss at an overcast but dry Bridgetown and captain Gerhard Erasmus chose to bat first. He made the biggest contribution as they put a competitive 155 for 9 at the Kensington Oval, scoring a powerful 52 off 31 balls before being stumped off Leask.

Scotland started superbly with the ball, bagging the first wicket before a run was scored, as Brad Wheal had JP Kotze caught for a duck.

Two more wickets fell in the Powerplay, as Jan Frylinck (12) dragged a Brad Currie delivery onto his stumps and Nikolaas Davin (20) holed out off Chris Sole.

Zane Green (28 off 27) and David Weise (14 off 13) kept an impressive Scottish attack from running through Namibia’s batting, but late runs were hard to come by, with only Erasmus showing fluency out in the middle, as Scotland restricted Namibia to 155 for 9.

George Munsey (7 off 15) was an early victim, as Scotland kicked off their chase, and the dismissal of Michael Jones (26 off 20) reduced side at 49 for 2 in the eighth over.

Namibia keeper Zane Green came up with an intelligent piece of play behind the stumps to have Brandon McMullen caught out of his crease – a dramatic moment that saw a momentum shift.

IMAGE: Brad Wheal excelled with the ball for Scotland, taking three wickets for 33 runs. Photograph: ICC/X

When Matthew Cross was trapped plumb LBW (3 off 5) in the 11th over, Namibia were right in the match.

But Berrington struck consecutive boundaries to end the 13th over, which put the chase back on his side's terms.

Leask got in on the act and his six took the Scots over the 100 mark.

A 19-run flurry in the 17th over had Scotland firmly within grasp of the team's first ever T20I win over Namibia, as the partnership jumped over the 50-run mark.

Leask was removed next over, leaving Berrington to finish the job.

Scotland now has a chance to deny either Australia or England, the Group B heavyweights, a path into the second round.

Namibia now have one win, one loss, having claimed a dramatic Super Over win over Oman earlier in the tournament.