T20 WC: Afghanistan set Bangladesh 116 for victory

IMAGE: Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran during their 50-run partnership in the T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Bangladesh in St Vincent on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan rode on a late cameo from skipper Rashid Khan to post 115 for 5 against Bangladesh in their concluding T20 World Cup Super Eight match in St Vincent on Tuesday.

His 10-ball 19, which included 3 sixes, enabled the team put up a respectable total after Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got Afghanistan off to a slow, but steady start.

As soon as the innings ended it started raining and the covers were on.

If rain prevents play further, Afghanistan will qualify for the semi-finals.

If play resumes, Bangladesh will have to chase down the total in 12.1 overs in order to surpass Australia and Afghanistan in terms of net run-rate to make the semi-finals.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. They fielded the same eleven that beat Australia two days ago, while Bangladesh made two changes from the team that lost to India.

Soumya Sarkar was included in place of Jaker Ali and Taskin Ahmed for Mahedi Hasan.

There was drama first ball. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushed one to the leg side, took off for a quick single and was almost run-out. He dived and made it safely, but the direct hit was close enough to call for a review.

Bangladesh kept it tight, restricting the Afghans to only five runs from the first two overs.

Gurbaz and Zadran, the other opener, chose to play their shots on merit as they steered Afghanistan to 27 without loss at the end of the sixth over.

The pair continued in the same vein and put up another 50-run stand early in the ninth over. In the process they created a little slice of history, becoming the first pair to put together four partnerships of at least 50 in the tournament’s 17-year history.

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed bowled a miserly spell of 4-1-12-1. Photograph: ICC/X

While Bangladesh's bowlers did a good job of keeping the Afghans' run-rate under control, they conceded 13 extras in the first nine overs.

Afghanistan made it to drinks at 58 without loss.

Bangladesh then got the breakthrough with the fourth ball after the mid-innings break. Zadran, attempting to send a delivery from Rishad Hossain over long-off did not get enough on it and was caught by Tanzim Hasan Sakib after scoring 18 off 29 balls.

The 12th over was a maiden and more nerves kicked in for Afghanistan's batters.

Gurbaz landed two reliving fours in the 14th over, but that patch of action was surrounded by tight bowling. The pressure started producing chances for Bangladesh and they did not miss out.

Azmatullah Omarzai feathered one and was out for 10, while Gurbaz (43 off 55) fell two balls later off the first ball of the 16th over from Hossain.

Bangladesh took two more wickets before the 18-over mark as Afghanistan were reduced to 99 for 5.

Rashid produced an entertaining cameo, sending three over the rope to propel Afghanistan to 115 for 5 from 20 overs just as as rain arrived.