T20 WC PICS: Windies set England 181 for victory

IMAGE: Sherfane Rutherford went on the rampage at the end, scoring 28 off 15 balls, as the West Indies set England a challenging total in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Antigua on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

The West Indies produced a solid batting show to set England a challenging target in their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Thursday.

After Jos Buttler won the toss and put the hosts in, Brandon King and Johnson Charles opened with authority. The pair had the Windies flying at 40 for 0 early in the fifth over, before they were dealt with a cruel blow.

Attempting to drive a Sam Curran delivery down the ground, King picked up what appeared to be a groin injury and had to retire hurt.

The in-form Nicholas Pooran joined Charles and they took the score to 54 at the six-over mark, a solid return from the Powerplay.

Pooran smoked Mark Wood for a long leg side six to start the eighth over, but England tightened the screws through to drinks from then on.

That was the final boundary before the mid-innings break.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali celebrates dismissing Johnson Charles Photograph: ECB/X

The West Indies knocked off 82 runs in the first 10 overs without any loss.

Charles broke the mini boundary drought immediately after drinks, clearing the long-on rope off a fuller-length Adil Rahid delivery. But he preished in the next over for 38 off 34 balls to Moeen Ali.

Captain Rovman Powell arrived at the crease and dished out some revenge to end the 12th over, crunching a maximum over Ali’s head.

IMAGE: Mark Wood takes the catch to dismiss Rovman Powell off the bowling of Liam Livingstone. Photograph: ECB/X

Powell and Pooran stepped on the pedal in an eventful phase of play, before Liam Livingstone picked up the crucial wicket of Powell (36 off 17) to end over 15.

The English found some fight in the final five overs. Jofra Archer found the edge of Pooran’s bat and dismissed him for 36 off 32.

Sherfane Rutherford (28 not out off 15) dominated strike towards the end to guide the Windies to 180 for 4 and set England a tricky but gettable run-chase.

England did well at the end, as just 18 runs came from the last two overs. They will pleased to keep the powerful West Indies batting line-up under the 200-run mark.